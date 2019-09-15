Exceptional Rodeo slated for Oct. 5 in Prescott Valley

The Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo (TCFR) invites families from the special needs community to attend the inaugural Exceptional Rodeo on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 9 a.m.

The Exceptional Rodeo will be held in conjunction with the TCFR, which is scheduled for Oct. 4-5 at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.

This unique program allows exceptional kids of all ages to take part in rodeo themed games and activities. With help from professional cowboys and cowgirls and rodeo royalty, each participant is given encouragement and individual assistance through each activity.

At the end of the event, a special awards ceremony will recognize everyone’s involvement and celebrate their unique abilities.

Registration is required to participate at the event which will be held at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.

“We are thrilled to be hosting an Exceptional Rodeo in conjunction with our rodeo this year,” Turquoise Circuit President Jim Dewey Brown said. “We look forward to giving back to these young kids and sharing the sport we love. We can’t wait to see the smiles on their faces as they enjoy a one of a kind rodeo experience.”

For more information on registering for the Exceptional Rodeo visit www.turquoisecircuitfinalsrodeo.com, or call Julie at 719-337-1471 or AnnDee at 480-600-2255.

Information provided by Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo.