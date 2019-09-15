OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Sept. 16
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Around the Bluhmin' Town: It’s hot out there

Judy Bluhm, Courier Columnist

Judy Bluhm, Courier Columnist

By Judy Bluhm
Originally Published: September 15, 2019 10:03 p.m.

It’s been a long, hot summer. Have you been outside lately? It might be safe to venture out, now that temperatures are dropping. This unrelenting heat we have been having has given new meaning to the term “hot flashes.”

Well by now we realize that in Phoenix we must wear gloves just to touch the steering wheel on our vehicle after it has been parked outside. It is the place where flip flop sandals disintegrate and leave people stranded in the middle of a parking lot screaming for help, because one foot down on the pavement results in a trip to the emergency room! Oh yea, Phoenix is hot in the summer. But the entire State has been too hot, with little rain. This is the monsoon season that was a dud. We have been roasting in Prescott!

Just the other day I was outside at around four in the afternoon, and it occurred to me that I might spontaneously combust (my husband says that I shouldn’t worry about this). Obviously, I should worry about it! Yikes, there is documented evidence that people have just gone poof – up in smoke – becoming an instant fireball! All that’s left of them is a little pile of ashes.

People say, “think cool” and you will be cool, but my mind is a like a runaway horse, galloping through an inferno every time I step outside. Yet I try to keep a positive attitude - I start out pretty happy, until I have to do something that involves a few minutes of outdoor exposure. I know it’s hot when some people have to coax their dog to go outside to go potty.

Getting back to spontaneous human combustion, I think we all need to be careful. It seems that quite a few poor souls have gone up in smoke. Dear Readers, be very cautious, as the first sign of becoming a human torch is feeling hot, and the second sign is smelling smoke. I asked a local fireman if he thought we should carry around little fire extinguishers, just in case we get overheated. He said it probably wouldn’t help much, because by the time we smell smoke, it’s too late! Very funny. Guess I am glad I make it through this summer.

Okay, let’s face it, we are blessed to live in a beautiful place, but we sure could use more rain (and cooler temperatures). One way to mentally cope with heat is to keep looking at all of your winter clothes hanging in your closet. Even taking out a jacket and putting it in plain sight, works wonders. I keep a sweater hanging on the back of a door, as if to imply that I’ll need it soon. Sort of like summoning up an old friend, that reminds us of better days ahead.

Get out that sweatshirt and prepare for Autumn! Let’s be chilly! Still coping with the heat? Be careful, friends and stay cool, before the smoke you smell is you own!

Judy Bluhm is a writer and a local realtor. Have a story or a comment? Email Judy at judy@judybluhm.com.

