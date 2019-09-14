OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Sept. 14
Woman rescued after car rolls down hill in Prescott

Firefighters secure a car that rolled off Robinson Road in Prescott and came to rest against a tree Saturday afternoon, Sept. 14, 2019. The driver sustained moderate injuries and was transported to the Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott. (Dan Morgan, Prescott Fire Department/Courtesy)

Firefighters secure a car that rolled off Robinson Road in Prescott and came to rest against a tree Saturday afternoon, Sept. 14, 2019. The driver sustained moderate injuries and was transported to the Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott. (Dan Morgan, Prescott Fire Department/Courtesy)

By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: September 14, 2019 4:10 p.m.

A 60-year-old Prescott woman was hospitalized after her car rolled off a ledge in the southeastern hills of Prescott Saturday afternoon, Sept. 14.

The call for help went out at about 2 p.m. and Prescott Fire Department responded with two engines.

They found a car on its roof and wedged against a tree about 15 feet below Robinson Road, a narrow, winding road without guardrails.

“It’s about a 100-foot slope,” said Prescott Fire Battalion Chief Dan Morgan. “If the tree hadn’t been there, it would have gone clear to the bottom.”

Firefighters first secured the car so it wouldn’t move during the rescue operation and then extricated the woman from it.

“We were able to bring her out on a backboard and then put her on a Stokes basket; and through some low-angle technical rescue techniques we brought her up the side of the hill,” Morgan said.

The woman was transported by ground ambulance to the Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott. Her car was later dragged up the hill by a heavy-duty tow truck.

Morgan said no other cars were involved in the accident, so he’s unsure what caused the woman to drive over the ledge.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

