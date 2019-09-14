OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Sept. 14
Weather  85.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Still reeling from Dorian, Bahamas hit by tropical storm

Mos Antenor, 42, drives a bulldozer while clearing the road after Hurricane Dorian Mclean's Town, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Friday Sept. 13, 2019. (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

Mos Antenor, 42, drives a bulldozer while clearing the road after Hurricane Dorian Mclean's Town, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Friday Sept. 13, 2019. (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

DÁNICA COTO, Associated Press
Originally Published: September 14, 2019 1:18 p.m.

Reeling from Dorian, Bahamas faces another storm by Associated Press

FREEPORT, Bahamas — Officials temporarily suspended aid efforts and closed a couple of small airports in the Bahamas Saturday as Tropical Storm Humberto dumped rain on parts of the archipelago's northwest region that were already hammered by Hurricane Dorian two weeks ago.

Humberto lashed the islands as U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited the Bahamas to support humanitarian efforts in the wake of Dorian, which hit as a Category-5 storm that left thousands in need of food, water and shelter. The list of missing stands at an alarming 1,300 people and the death toll at 50. But officials caution the list is preliminary and many people could just be unable to connect with loved ones.

Threatening to exacerbate islands' problems, Humberto's rains were falling on Abaco island though conditions appeared normal Saturday afternoon in nearby Grand Bahama.

"Rains are the biggest issue right now," member of parliament Iram Lewis said by telephone. "People are still reeling from the first storm."

At 2 p.m. EDT, the hurricane center said the storm was located about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Great Abaco island and 120 miles (190 kilometers) east-northeast of Freeport, Grand Bahama. The storm was moving 7 mph (11 kph) with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph).

There was a tropical storm warning in effect for the northwest Bahamas, except for Andros Island, and 2 to 4 inches of rain was expected, with isolated amounts of 6 inches. Weather forecasters say Humberto will likely become a hurricane by Sunday night as it moves away from the Bahamas and the U.S. coast. It won't threaten land as a hurricane but its swells could affect the coasts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina later this weekend and early next week.

Under a bright sun in the Grand Bahama, 40-year-old maintenance man Dexter Wilson was helping a friend put a blue tarp on a damaged roof. He said he was worried about his brother in Abaco given the tropical storm.

"He's still there. I don't know why," he said.

The hurricane center said most of Humberto's heavy squalls were occurring north and east of the center of the storm, which was passing just east of Abaco. However, government officials in the Bahamas took no chances and urged people in damaged homes to seek shelter as they announced that aid efforts would be temporarily affected.

"The weather system will slow down logistics," said Carl Smith, spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency.

The distribution of meals in Grand Bahama was reduced ahead of the storm, and a spokeserson for the United Nations World Food Program said all flights into its logistics hub in Marsh Harbor in Abaco were suspended.

Later Saturday, WFP spokesperson Herve Verhoosel said the agency had resumed activities in Marsh Harbor.

"Our team is back at work to support the population and relief organizations," Verhoosel said in a statement.

Dave McGregor, president and COO of the Grand Bahama Power Company, said crews would resume restoring power as soon as possible.

"We are back in storm preparation mode again, unfortunately," he said.

Guterres, who was in Abaco on Saturday, said earlier he hoped the weather would not impede his visit.

"In some areas, more than three-quarters of all buildings have been destroyed. Hospitals are either in ruins, or overwhelmed. Schools turned into rubble," the U.N. secretary-general said in a prepared statement ahead of the visit.

He said thousands of people continue to need food, water and shelter, and U.N. humanitarian agencies are on the ground to help them.

"Our hearts go out to all the people of the Bahamas and the United Nations is right by their side," he said.

In Freeport, 63-year-old construction worker Nathaniel Swann said he wasn't worried about Humberto.

"Storms don't bother me," he said. "There's nothing you can do about it."

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

'Total devastation': Hurricane slams parts of the Bahamas
Dorian strikes Bahamas with record fury as Category 5 storm
Hurricane Dorian triggers massive flooding across Bahamas
Massive flooding in Bahamas from Dorian; at least 5 dead
Hurricane death toll climbs to 20 in devastated Bahamas

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries