Prescott cruises to 2nd straight win, evens record at 2-2

Prescott football’s difficult schedule to kick off the 2019 season should pay dividends later on this fall, even if the Badgers did take a couple lumps here in the early going.

In a 4A showdown Friday, Sept. 13, in Glendale, the Badgers roughed up Deer Valley, 46-0, to even their record at 2-2 after a 0-2 start.

“It was a good team win,” Prescott coach Cody Collett said. “The defense was swarming all night. [Senior linebacker] Sam Giordan made a bunch of tackles.”

The Badgers lost 34-24 at Desert Edge Aug. 23 and 23-13 to Canyon del Oro Aug. 30 at Ken Lindley Field before rallying the past two weeks.

“We felt like we could’ve won both of those games and we didn’t,” Collett said. “But you’ve got to move forward, and we’re trying to do that now.”

Deer Valley of the West Valley region saw its record drop to 1-2. The Skyhawks lost their season opener at Arcadia, 54-7, Aug. 30 in Phoenix before bouncing back Sept. 6 with a 28-0 shutout victory over visiting Thunderbird.

On Friday, though, it was Prescott doing all of the blanking, as the visitors carried a 30-0 lead into halftime and didn’t look back. The Badgers tacked on 16 more points in the second half for their second straight lopsided win (48-6 over Moon Valley Sept. 6).

Senior running back Sylas Espitia scored two rushing touchdowns and Sam Giordan had a 25-yard TD run for Prescott. Quarterback Dellin Boyd threw two TD passes, including a 70-yarder to tight end Trey Koehler and a 5-yarder to tight end Aaron Greene.

Boyd also nabbed an interception. Kicker Clay Gross booted a 39-yard field goal.

“The special teams continued to improve as well,” Collett said. “They probably had their best night [so far this season].”

UP NEXT

Deer Valley visits Greenway (3-0) at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 in Phoenix.

Prescott plays host to Flagstaff (2-1), which lost 18-7 at Tempe on Friday, for its Grand Canyon region opener at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 on its new artificial turf field at Bill Shepard Field. The Badgers played their first two home games at Ken Lindley Field.

“Tremendous opponent, a phenomenal running back in [Luis] Jaramillo,” Collett said of Flagstaff. “New coaching staff has the guys flying around. They do a good job on defense. They’re very well-coached. Their quarterback is making plays all over the place. So, it’s a tremendous challenge, no question about it.”