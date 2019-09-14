OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Sept. 14
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott cruises to 2nd straight win, evens record at 2-2
Prep Football

Prescott's sam Giordan (23), Aaron Greene (4) and Nathan Wright (31) tackle the punter for a big loss as the Badgers held their 2019 home opener at Ken Lindley Field Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, File)

Prescott's sam Giordan (23), Aaron Greene (4) and Nathan Wright (31) tackle the punter for a big loss as the Badgers held their 2019 home opener at Ken Lindley Field Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, File)

By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: September 14, 2019 12:13 a.m.

Prescott football’s difficult schedule to kick off the 2019 season should pay dividends later on this fall, even if the Badgers did take a couple lumps here in the early going.

In a 4A showdown Friday, Sept. 13, in Glendale, the Badgers roughed up Deer Valley, 46-0, to even their record at 2-2 after a 0-2 start.

“It was a good team win,” Prescott coach Cody Collett said. “The defense was swarming all night. [Senior linebacker] Sam Giordan made a bunch of tackles.”

The Badgers lost 34-24 at Desert Edge Aug. 23 and 23-13 to Canyon del Oro Aug. 30 at Ken Lindley Field before rallying the past two weeks.

“We felt like we could’ve won both of those games and we didn’t,” Collett said. “But you’ve got to move forward, and we’re trying to do that now.”

Deer Valley of the West Valley region saw its record drop to 1-2. The Skyhawks lost their season opener at Arcadia, 54-7, Aug. 30 in Phoenix before bouncing back Sept. 6 with a 28-0 shutout victory over visiting Thunderbird.

On Friday, though, it was Prescott doing all of the blanking, as the visitors carried a 30-0 lead into halftime and didn’t look back. The Badgers tacked on 16 more points in the second half for their second straight lopsided win (48-6 over Moon Valley Sept. 6).

Senior running back Sylas Espitia scored two rushing touchdowns and Sam Giordan had a 25-yard TD run for Prescott. Quarterback Dellin Boyd threw two TD passes, including a 70-yarder to tight end Trey Koehler and a 5-yarder to tight end Aaron Greene.

Boyd also nabbed an interception. Kicker Clay Gross booted a 39-yard field goal.

“The special teams continued to improve as well,” Collett said. “They probably had their best night [so far this season].”

UP NEXT

Deer Valley visits Greenway (3-0) at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 in Phoenix.

Prescott plays host to Flagstaff (2-1), which lost 18-7 at Tempe on Friday, for its Grand Canyon region opener at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 on its new artificial turf field at Bill Shepard Field. The Badgers played their first two home games at Ken Lindley Field.

“Tremendous opponent, a phenomenal running back in [Luis] Jaramillo,” Collett said of Flagstaff. “New coaching staff has the guys flying around. They do a good job on defense. They’re very well-coached. Their quarterback is making plays all over the place. So, it’s a tremendous challenge, no question about it.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Gameday Glance: Prescott at Deer Valley — Week 4
Gameday Glance: Canyon Del Oro at Prescott — Week 2
Badgers notch 1st victory with 48-6 blowout over Moon Valley
Gameday Glance: Moon Valley at Prescott – Week 3
Adryan Lara throws 3 TDs, leads Scorpions past Prescott 34-24

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries