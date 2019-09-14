Obituary: Shawn Heath Sudduth

Shawn Heath Sudduth, 48, passed away on Sept. 3, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Shawn was born Jan. 9, 1971, in Prescott, Arizona. His parents, Ken and Roberta Sudduth and brother, Jeff, preceded him in death.

Shawn was a kind soul to all who knew him. He was always willing to help a friend in need, whatever it took. He enjoyed camping and some of my best memories were with friends and family on these trips.

Shawn was a master landscaper. He did not need any plans to do a job. He would vision it all in his head and the final design would be simply amazing. Some of the ponds he built were quite breathtaking. Shawn loved to work on his many vehicles restoring them. His prize possession was his ’70 Mustang Fastback. It is quite an eye catcher. Every time he would take it out, heads would turn.

Shawn loved to barbecue. He could make the best rib eye steaks and coconut shrimp you ever tasted.

Shawn is survived by family and friends that loved him. He will be missed dearly until we see him again in the next life. At his request, no services will be held. A Celebration of Life for friends and family will be held at a later date.

Information provided by survivors.