Obituary notice: Meriann K. Hoffman
Originally Published: September 14, 2019 7:45 p.m.
Meriann K. Hoffman, 84, of Prescott, Arizona, born Sept. 26, 1934, in Whittier, California, passed away on Sept. 5, 2019, in Prescott. Memorial services will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. in Prescott. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
