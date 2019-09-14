Obituary notice: Charles Pease Jr.
Originally Published: September 14, 2019 7:44 p.m.
Charles Pease Jr., born in Hartford Connecticut, passed away on Sept. 2, 2019, in Prescott, Arizona. No services will be held at this time, only a private cremation for the family. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
More like this story
