Obituary: Mildred Armstrong

Mildred Armstrong, beloved, wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. She was born in Sayre, Oklahoma, on May 28, 1930.

A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Fairlawn Cemetery, Elk City, Oklahoma.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers or other considerations, donations be made to Hospice of the Pines or the American Cancer Society.

Information provided by survivors.