Obituary: Martin Lars Sand (Sandy)

The family of Martin Sand sadly announces his passing on Sept. 6, 2019, of natural causes in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 94.

One of America’s Greatest Generation, Sandy was born in Prescott, Arizona, on July 23, 1925, to Lars and Cleo Sand, one of two children.

Following graduation from Prescott High in 1943, he joined the US Army Air Corp (later the US Air Force). After completing his flight training in Texas he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant and flew P-40 fighters assigned to the 345th Fighter Squadron. His fighter squadron was preparing for deployment in the Pacific theater when the war ended. He was honorably discharged from the US Army Air Corp on Nov. 1, 1945.

In 1947, Sandy joined the newly formed Arizona Air National Guard commanded by Barry Goldwater and was assigned to the 197th Fighter-Interceptor Squadron, flying the latest P-51H fighters.

On July 10, 1949, he was injured in a mid-air collision during a training exercise in New Mexico, and was given his honorable discharge in 1950.

He graduated with a business degree from Arizona State College in May 1950 (now Arizona State University).

In 1952, Sandy married Lois O’Brien in Las Vegas Nevada, in a double wedding that included Lois’ sister, Edith and David Weinberg. Sandy and Lois started their life together in Prescott, where their daughter, Linda, was born in 1953.

Sandy was employed as a store manager by Firestone tire in Arizona and New Mexico and by the Hertz Truck rental Corp. in Phoenix. He held several other service and sales positions in Phoenix.

He is predeceased by his parents and brother, Robert Sand. Sandy is survived by his daughter, Linda Manson (Mark) of Phoenix; and son, Dale Sand (Angie) of Prescott; along with granddaughters, Pam Sand of Phoenix, Summer Sand of Peoria, Kari Manson of Phoenix and Rebecca Andrews (Brett) of Phoenix. He also adored his two great grandchildren, Dillon and Hanna Andrews.

Sandy was a devoted fly fisherman who spent many family vacations dating back to the early ’60s at the Sleepy Hollow lodge in West Yellowstone. Following his retirement in 1989, he spent every summer in his travel trailer on the outskirts of West Yellowstone. Sandy enjoyed exploring and fishing the many lakes and rivers in and around Yellowstone Park. He often served as an excellent tour guide for family and friends visiting Yellowstone in the summer. He was an avid fan of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Arizona State football.

A celebration of Sandy’s life will be held later this fall in Phoenix. Arrangements entrusted to Phoenix Memorial mortuary.

Information provided by survivors.