Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Sept. 14
Weather  79.0 weather icon
Obituary: Lee Irving French

Originally Published: September 14, 2019 7:05 p.m.

Lee Irving French, 83, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, born Oct. 24, 1935, in Tofte, Cook County, Minnesota died Aug. 18, 2019, in Prescott Valley.

Lee started his adventure in the cold of northern Minnesota. Soon after his birth, his father was called up to the Army, who sent the family all over the Southeast helping the US prepare for possible German invasion. Jessie L. Harris (Mom) and the boys joined Rollie Lubin French (Dad), in Germany for the Occupation. After three years they returned to the U.S. setting down roots in Vermillion, South Dakota.

Lee graduated from high school in 1953 and graduated from the University of South Dakota, in 1958. Lee attended medical school at Temple University, graduating in 1960, and married Jacquelyn Croyle. They would have four children.

Lee did his internship at Santa Monica Hospital, in California. In 1961, he joined the Air Force, hoping to learn to fly, (another story). He served in Freising, Germany, until 1964.

He completed his medical residency at Kern County General Hospital, Bakersfield. In 1967, Lee hung out his shingle in Fresno, California, practicing Family Medicine. He was active in the medical community, and with his family in Boy Scouts, Indian Maidens, and church. He loved helping his patients and sorely missed delivering babies (due to the malpractice crisis). In 1978, life changed for Lee, hospital privileges were being denied to the Family Practice physicians, at the same time his wife started divorce proceedings. (Lee proceeded to buy a sail boat.)

In 1981, Lee married Jo Ann Campbell. In 1982, he took residency this time in Internal Medicine at UC San Francisco/Valley Medical Center, Fresno, California. In 1984, he reopened his Medical Practice in Fresno with many of his former patients returning for care.

In 1994, Lee and Jo Ann moved to Prescott, and joined the VA Medical Center, eventually fulling one of the Night Officer of the Day spots. Working for the government gave him more time to travel, camp and visit family. In 1999, Lee and Jo Ann moved to Chino Valley. In 2004, Lee retired from medicine to enjoy his garden, water his newly planted trees and enjoy Arizona’s outdoor activities. By 2013, Lee’s dementia was limiting his life, so we moved to be closer to his son, Mark, and his family in Prescott Valley but kept our ties to our church in Chino Valley. The kindness and gentleness that he had shared with the world continued until his last day, Aug. 18, 2019.

He is survived by: spouse, Jo Ann French; children, Mark J. French, Elizabeth French, Adrienne (French) Johnson and Laura (French) Werner; sibling, Marilyn Edith (French) Sullivan; grandchildren, Aleah Werner, Chelsey French, Jaimie French, Lexie French, Marcus Werner, Natalie French, Savanah Werner and Tyler French. Predeceased by siblings, Rodney Miles French and Rollie Winston French.

Funeral will be held on Oct. 12, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine Laboure Roman Catholic Church, 2062 Highway 89, Chino Valley, Arizona. Officiant, Rev. Fred LeClaire.

Information provided by survivors.

