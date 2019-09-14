Obituary: Lawrence Wilson

On Aug. 31, 2019, at age 77, Lawrence Richard Willson passed at home in Prescott Valley, Arizona, in the presence of his family. Larry was predeceased by Ruth, his wife of 46 years.

Larry is survived by children, Laura, Lisa and Charley; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and his sister, Gale; and brother, Chuc.

A resident of Yavapai County since 1993, Larry moved from Connecticut to Prescott with his wife, Ruth, following his retirement from decades of service for the U.S. Post Office. The two loved Arizona, spending much time on the square in Prescott, hiking in the area, and sitting on their front porch, from which they could see Thumb Butte rise across town.

Larry had two noteworthy jobs while in Prescott. For a number of years, he worked at Lincoln Elementary School as a playground monitor. Before that, Larry did perhaps his best work, helping to raise his grandson. Later in life, he spent much time with the Salvation Army church near the square.

Larry loved animals, especially dogs and cats, and he loved food. He held strong to his faith, not only in the teachings of the Bible, but in the potential for goodness in all people. Larry could be quiet but also was fiercely competitive at games and, at times, in discussions about politics, religion, or, more recently, the need to protect the environment. He loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, even when he was beating them in games of chess or Rook, and he would want them all to know that they are “doing a great job.”

The family will be holding a private memorial service at a future date. They believe that Larry would have appreciated memorial donations to the Salvation Army in Prescott via https://prescott.salvationarmy.org/prescott_corps/; the Yavapai Food Bank via http://www.yavapaifoodbank.org/; or the presidential campaign of Sen. Elizabeth Warren via https://elizabethwarren.com.

Information provided by survivors.