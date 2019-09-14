Obituary: Larry ('Buck') Richard Pope
Larry (“Buck”) Richard Pope passed peacefully on Aug. 21, 2019, in Prescott.
Buck was born in New Mexico on June 25, 1938, and was raised on a ranch. After serving in the Army, he graduated from S.D.S.U. with a degree in engineering, was married and raised two children in Santa Barbara, and had a 30-year engineering career retiring as Manufacturing Manager for GMC.
His love of hunting was a passion and took him to New Mexico, Wyoming, Alaska, South Africa and Europe. He enjoyed volunteering as a guide on several hunts. After he retired in 1993, Buck started a career as an outdoor writer, with publications including a monthly column in Gun World, along with many articles evaluating products in other major magazines. Buck’s hunting passion continued right up until his passing.
Buck is survived by his wife, Linda Pope of Prescott, Arizona; his daughter, Christine Makie of Texas; and his grandchildren, Jeffrey and Allison Make of Texas, and Christine Helbling of California. He is preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Pope; his grandson, Kyle Pope, and his former wife, Susan Pope.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Good Samaritan Society Prescott Hospice Marley House.
Information provided by survivors.
