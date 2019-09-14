Obituary: Kyle Herman

Kyle Herman, 69, was granted her angel wings, passing away at home in Chino Valley, Arizona, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Ms. Herman was born May 3, 1950, in Pontiac Michigan, to Kenneth and Arlene Evans.

She was a Medical Technician in the U.S. Army for 6 years, where she rose to the rank of Specialist 5. Upon leaving the Army, she enlisted in the National Guard, continuing to serve as a Medical Technician for 12 more years. She received a Bachelor Degree in Nursing from Grand Canyon University, and a Masters Degree from The University of Arizona for Nurse Practitioner.

Her life was one of service, as most of her career was spent as a nurse for the VA, where she enjoyed working with veterans, ensuring that they were comfortable, and helping to ease their pain.

She was married to Tom Herman, enjoying 40 years together living a life that included family, fishing, camping, riding quads, and sewing. She loved collectibles, and those collectibles ranged from Minions, to dolls, hats and to figurines. Never one to forget a birthday, she always made time to reach out to others. She was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church of Chino Valley, where she served on the board, and worked with meal preparations among other things.

Although her last years were challenging with health issues, she gave us all courage and hope, and reminded us of the preciousness of life. She loved her dogs and took in many over the years. We are happy that they are all together again in heaven.

She is survived by her husband, Tom Herman; sister, Gayle Triber (Ron); nieces, Sharon Drake (Sean) and Andrea Dean; nephew, Kenneth McDaniel; grandchildren, Kevin Morgan (Marana), Keith Morgan (Hunter) and Kaiya Lewis (Riley); and three great grandchildren.

A memorial will be held at the First Southern Baptist Church, 1524 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley, Arizona, on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 10 a.m.

Information provided by survivors.