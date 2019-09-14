OFFERS
Obituary: Jonnie Lee Pasco

Originally Published: September 14, 2019 7:22 p.m.

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Jonnie Lee Pasco on Sept. 9, 2019, in Dewey, Arizona at the age of 77, after a brief, yet courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Jonnie was born in the small town of Shattuck, Oklahoma, in November 1941. The middle of three children, Jonnie spent her childhood days riding her pony and playing the piano before moving westward with her family to Garden Grove, California, in the spring of 1955. Jonnie went on to graduate from Anaheim High and took a job at Disneyland working at the AT&T exhibit.

It was in California where she met her loving husband of 25 years, Stephen Pasco. The two eventually relocated to Arizona to be near her daughter.

Jonnie lived a full life as a wonderful mother and homemaker. A country girl through and through, Jonnie was passionate about her animals. She loved everything outdoors, most notably tending to her horses. She took many ribbons in barrel racing competitions. She loved camping, listening to country music and sitting around the bonfire telling stories with her friends. Most of all, she loved her family. She wished the best for everyone without asking anything in return. She will always be remembered for her gentleness, grace and kindness toward others.

Jonnie was predeceased by her father, Alexander John “A.J” Wassenmiller and her mother, Pearl Eva Jackson-Wassenmiller. She is survived by her husband, Stephen Pasco, of Prescott Valley, Arizona; daughter, Stacey Sandersfeld, of Mayer, Arizona; brother, John D. Wassenmiller, of Cottonwood, Arizona; and sister, Carol G. Wassenmiller, of Billings, Montana.

Cremation will take place at Sunrise Funeral Home and her ashes interred in the family plot at Shattuck Memorial Cemetery, alongside her mother and father. Services will be held at a later date in Shattuck, Oklahoma.

The family asks that when you think of Jonnie, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and should be lived to the fullest.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.

