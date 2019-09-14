Obituary: Dennis (Denny) Moore

Dennis (Denny) Moore, currently of Prescott, Arizona, passed away Aug. 29, 2019. He was 85 years old. He was born in Liberal, Kansas, March 29, 1934. He was born to Olin S. Moore and Ruth M. Moore.

Denny had a career as a pilot with American Airlines for 28 years. He and his wife owned and operated the Wild Horse Ranch, northeast of Bagdad, Arizona, for 40 years. They then moved to Prescott to enjoy their retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, David Moore; daughter, Susan Schmidt; six grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; sister, Myrna Moore; and two nieces.

Per Denny’s request, there will be no services. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. ABC Funerals is in charge of the cremation.

