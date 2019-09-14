Obituary: Bruce Grant Lerew

A farmer once sat upon his seat, tilling fields and reaping wheat to feed his family, friends and strangers. Reminding himself what hard work can do. Giving thanks for a simple life.

Bruce Grant Lerew was born to Burrell and Betty Lerew of Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, on April 3, 1950. Bruce grew up in the Doland, South Dakota, area and graduated high school in 1968.

Bruce married Mona LaBrie in 1969 and had three sons. He then served in the National Guard from 1970 to 1975. Bruce then met his wife, Janine Zeck, and moved to Arizona. They married in 1989 and had two daughters. Bruce spent his working years driving trucks and equipment, doing anything from farming to construction. He passed away on Sept. 3, 2019, at 69 years old.

Bruce loved his 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Bruce is survived by his two sons, Mike (Heather) Lerew and John (Harriet) Lerew; and his two daughters, Brandy (Cody) Reed and Jade (Brandon) Reed. Bruce is preceded in death by his parents and one son, Patrick Lerew.

Information provided by survivors.