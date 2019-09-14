Need2Know: YRMC buys former Whole Foods/New Frontiers store; Bowen’s Botanicals to open Oct. 18

YRMC buys Whole Foods building

Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) has bought the vacant former Whole Foods/New Frontiers store, 1112 Iron Springs Road, in Prescott, with plans to turn it into a physical therapy office.

Carrera Investments commercial real estate broker Deborah Butitta said this past week that YRMC’s renovating the building to suit its needs after having closed escrow on the property two months ago. “It’s a great use for the property,” she added.

YRMC needed the space because of improvements it’s making to its main campus hospital, Butitta said. She added that YRMC is also leasing office space from her firm to house doctors’ offices at 1000 Willow Creek Road.

Michael Foray, YRMC’s in-house broker, was not immediately available this past week for comment about the property.

Former teacher opening Bowen’s Botanicals

Cara Foster, a former middle school math and science teacher who was born in Hawaii but raised in Prescott, will open Bowen’s Botanicals, 212 N. Cortez St., next month.

Foster said the grand opening for the florist, apothecary and curiosity shop is scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, complete with live music from Matthew Reveles and concessions from the Prescott-based Sugar Skull Rolling Café food truck.

“I retired from teaching last year, from Granite Mountain [Middle School], to open the flower shop,” she added.

Bowen’s Botanicals, which will serve primarily as a florist for social events, weddings, funerals and parties, will sell an eclectic mix of flowers.

“Day-to-day floral delivery for everyday floral designs,” Foster added. “What sets us apart, though, is we’re predominately using local wholesalers.”

Foster said she’s working with Paulden-based Woodstone Farm and another small farm there for her floral needs.

“I work with another company down in Phoenix for some of our other larger flowers,” she added. “Mostly roses is what I’ll be getting from Phoenix.”

Apothecary items include those to alleviate anxiety and menstrual issues, Foster said. The shop’s named after Mary Bowen, a prominent woman who lived in Prescott from 1890 to 1910 and is buried in Citizens Cemetery.



“I have custom soaps and bath bombs from an artisan out of Phoenix also,” she added. “And I’m working on a little bit of an art collective from artists here in the Prescott area.”

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.

