Local schools finish strong at Ray Wherley Invite
Prep Cross-Country
PRESCOTT — Prescott, Bradshaw Mountain, and Chino Valley competed in the Embry-Riddle Invitational Cross Country Meet this Saturday September 14th.
The local schools had some strong showings, with Chino Valley’s Phoenix Swiacki posting an 18:41.43 5k time. His teammate, Jake Davis, finished shortly after at 18:51.24. Josiah Roess led Bradshaw Mountain with a sub-twenty minute time.
Freshman Briar Williams scored a sixth place finish for the girls with a 21:16.13 time. Leslie Estrada and Nayeli Saldana finished back-to back for Chino Valley at 24:07.48 and 24:29.80 respectively.
For the Varsity 5-8 boys, three local runners placed in the top eight, including Prescott’s Benjamin Helmkien (who finished second) and Brandon Williams (seventh), and Dillon Eisner of Chino Valley who finished third. Prescott runner Carley Davis finished seventh for the Varsity Girls 5-8 completing the 5k in 24:41.96.
Jake Whitaker is a stringer for The Daily Courier. Follow him on twitter @jakewhit8424. To reach him, send an email to sportsdesk@prescottaz.com.
