Local schools finish strong at Ray Wherley Invite
Prep Cross-Country

Prescott’s Olivia Dunn (left) accepts her medal after finishing 12th in the Ray Wherley Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Emrby-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott. (Jake Whitaker/Courtesy)

Prescott’s Olivia Dunn (left) accepts her medal after finishing 12th in the Ray Wherley Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Emrby-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott. (Jake Whitaker/Courtesy)

By Jake Whitaker, For the Courier | jwhit8424
Originally Published: September 14, 2019 10:25 p.m.

PRESCOTT — Prescott, Bradshaw Mountain, and Chino Valley competed in the Embry-Riddle Invitational Cross Country Meet this Saturday September 14th.

The local schools had some strong showings, with Chino Valley’s Phoenix Swiacki posting an 18:41.43 5k time. His teammate, Jake Davis, finished shortly after at 18:51.24. Josiah Roess led Bradshaw Mountain with a sub-twenty minute time.

Freshman Briar Williams scored a sixth place finish for the girls with a 21:16.13 time. Leslie Estrada and Nayeli Saldana finished back-to back for Chino Valley at 24:07.48 and 24:29.80 respectively.

For the Varsity 5-8 boys, three local runners placed in the top eight, including Prescott’s Benjamin Helmkien (who finished second) and Brandon Williams (seventh), and Dillon Eisner of Chino Valley who finished third. Prescott runner Carley Davis finished seventh for the Varsity Girls 5-8 completing the 5k in 24:41.96.

Jake Whitaker is a stringer for The Daily Courier. Follow him on twitter @jakewhit8424. To reach him, send an email to sportsdesk@prescottaz.com.

More like this story

Prep Cross-Country Prescott Badger girls win Wherley Invitational, boys take 2nd
Prescott's Paige places 3rd at Wherley Invite
Cross country teams traverse hill and dale to good results
Prescott's Paige takes 2nd overall in seeded races at Wherley
Wherley Invitational enters 4th decade at Embry-Riddle

