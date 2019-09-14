OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Sept. 14
Weather  67.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Jeanie Miller celebrates 100th birthday

Jeanie Miller celebrated her 100th birthday, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (Courtesy)

Jeanie Miller celebrated her 100th birthday, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 14, 2019 7:49 p.m.

Jeanie Miller, who resides at The Margaret T. Morris Center in Prescott, celebrated her 100th birthday, Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was born and raised in Lansing, Michigan, and lived most her life in that state until moving to Georgia to live with her daughter and husband in 2007.

An active youngster, Jeanie enjoyed roller skating (even through to state capital building on her way to school each day), golfing, swimming and horseback riding. She was an “A” student in school who enjoyed writing, drama and science as well as being active in school committees, and president of the Girls League. She continued a long family tradition graduating from Michigan State University where she majored in Home Economics.

Jeanie has not lost her feisty, happy, positive spin on life. If you ask her what the key to a long life is, she will first joke, “Stop counting” but then continue, “Eat your vegetables and drink your milk. Stay busy doing things you love to do. Don’t think about negatives in your life, just think about the good. And always remember to count your blessings.”

Information provided by family.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

'Mama Pola' celebrates 100 years
Obituary: Geraldine “Jerry” Emmett
Obituary: Dolores J. Baker
Obituary: Karan G. Olmstead-Miller
Obituary: Marion Margaret “Peg” (Simmons) Fischer

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries