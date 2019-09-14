Jeanie Miller celebrates 100th birthday
Jeanie Miller, who resides at The Margaret T. Morris Center in Prescott, celebrated her 100th birthday, Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was born and raised in Lansing, Michigan, and lived most her life in that state until moving to Georgia to live with her daughter and husband in 2007.
An active youngster, Jeanie enjoyed roller skating (even through to state capital building on her way to school each day), golfing, swimming and horseback riding. She was an “A” student in school who enjoyed writing, drama and science as well as being active in school committees, and president of the Girls League. She continued a long family tradition graduating from Michigan State University where she majored in Home Economics.
Jeanie has not lost her feisty, happy, positive spin on life. If you ask her what the key to a long life is, she will first joke, “Stop counting” but then continue, “Eat your vegetables and drink your milk. Stay busy doing things you love to do. Don’t think about negatives in your life, just think about the good. And always remember to count your blessings.”
Information provided by family.
