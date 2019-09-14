Heritage Middle School shines at Desert Solstice Invite
Prep Cross-Country
TUCSON — Heritage Middle School cross-country is running on all cylinders as the boys side placed first out of 24 teams while the girls placed fifth out of 25 teams at the Desert Solstice Invitational in Tucson on Friday, Sept. 6.
The boys dominated the 1.6-mile race as Heritage’s top runner Quenton Metz clocked in at 9:29 to finish ninth out of 318 runners. Javier Johns (9:31) and Tony Hacke (9:38) came in right behind, placing 10th and 11th, receptively. Brody Ryan (10:01) and Austin Rolison (10:03) rounded out Heritage’s top five by placing 24th and 25th.
The girls put up formidable effort as well and were led by Danielle Graham, who placed 19th out of 282 runners with a 10:43 time. Isabelle Estrada posted a 10:50 time, good enough for 23rd place while Eliana Metz’s 11:51 time earned her 59th. Last but not least, Breanne Petty finished 60th with an 11:51 and Lily Kline placed 66th with a 12:00.
Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.
