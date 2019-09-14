OFFERS
Sept. 14
Free Movie Night: The Secret Life of Pets 2, Sept. 16

Free Movie Night "The Secret Life of Pets 2" will be at the Prescott Valley Public Library at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16. (Illumination Entertainment)

Free Movie Night "The Secret Life of Pets 2" will be at the Prescott Valley Public Library at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16. (Illumination Entertainment)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 14, 2019 4 a.m.

The Monday night movie "The Secret Life of Pets 2" will be showing at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle, auditorium at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16.

“The Secret Life of Pets 2” starring Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate and Harrison Ford. Max and his pet friends explore the idyllic farm they now call home once their owner is absent. Hilarious circumstances ensue as the formerly urban denizens acquaint themselves with their pastoral neighbors. Rated PG.

This is a free event. For more information visit pvlib.net.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.

Prescott Valley Public Library

