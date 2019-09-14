Final Heritage Park Zoo at Moonlight is Friday the 13th hit with families
On the last Friday the 13th full moon for 30 years, several hundred adults and children roamed the grounds of the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary in Prescott with flashlights to get a chance to see up close everything from tarantulas and owls to a mountain lion and javelinas.
The darkness was no deterrent to children straining to catch a peek at animals who prefer the moonlight over bright sun. One large owl and an American bald Eagle were particularly popular as was the Tarantula Grotto where the large arachnid specimens are housed along with other impressive insects.
The sanctuary’s “Zoo at Moonlight” program has proved a popular feature, Marketing and Events Director Ron Brashear said.
In the dark, folks are able to hear the howling of wolves and the playfulness of the Clouded Leopards. Not to mention capture the view of pacing Clouded Leopards and the smell of javelinas.
“This is awesome,” Brashear as he navigated through a long line at the final event that, coincidentally, fell on the Friday of the full moon. The moon was somewhat shaded by clouds but still offered a soft glow over the grounds.
Mother and son Jamie and Joseph King said the nighttime visit to the zoo was certainly out of the ordinary. With the use of his flashlight, the 8-year-old got a good view of the mountain lion as he stretched out on the ground, his eyes keeping watch over his spectators.
Admitting she wasn’t exactly sure what to expect, King said they were enjoying the ambiance.
“This is nice,” she said.
