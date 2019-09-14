Eagles soar at home ERAU Invitational
College Cross-Country
PRESCOTT — The Emrby-Riddle cross-country team got a chance to race on its home turf and it undoubtedly appeared that way as the Eagles handedly won first place in the Embry-Riddle Arizona Invitational on Saturday.
ERAU took advantage of the opportunity to race on familiar trails in the mile-high altitude of the Prescott area. Both the men and women teams had at least eight runners finish within the top 10 in their respective races. Other competing schools included Arizona Christian, Benedictine University Mesa, Ottawa University and Estrella Mountain Community College.
All top eight spots in the women’s 5k race belonged to the Eagles, which were Ariana Anderson (19:08), Emma Lewis (20:46), Emily Simon (20:48), Meah Wilson (20:57), Lizzie Simon (20:59), Carissa Evans (21:25), Carolina Sloan (22:05) and McKean Alice (22:42) in that order. The race fielded 19 total runners.
The ERAU men were just as dominant in their 8k, 25-runner race, nearly sweeping the top 10 spots with the exception of an eighth-place finish by Arizona Christian’s Kody DeHart. Grady Kerst came in first with a 27:18 time, followed by Lucas English (27:34), Jacob Kaufmann (27:50), Austin Luttrell (28:02), Nicholas Hernandez (28:11), Robert Kimmerling (28:55), Erik Harang (28:57), Alexander Service (29:42) and Darren Mudge (29:59).
UP NEXT
The Eagles will head to Santa Clarita, Calif., to compete in The Mustang Invitational hosted by The Master’s University on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.
