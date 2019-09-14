OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Sept. 14
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Eagles dominate Buccaneers as conference play nears
College Volleyball

Embry-Riddle junior OH Caylee Robalin (14) goes up for the spike during the team’s 3-0 win over Park University on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. (Jack Rinke, ERAU Athletics/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Jake Whitaker, For the Courier | jwhit8424
Originally Published: September 14, 2019 12:05 a.m.

Embry-Riddle volleyball (7-5, 0-0 Conference) defeated the Park University Buccaneers (6-7, 0-0 Conference) Friday night in a dominant non-conference sweep as conference play lurks just around the corner.

FIRST SET

The Eagles started off strong with a kill by Elisa Pauzer and an ace by Erin Clark that sparked an early 8-0 run. The eagles never looked back, outscoring the Pirates 25-12 behind a strong team performance throughout the entire rotation.

SECOND SET

The second set was much more competitive, with the set staying closely contested for the first half. A pair of crushing kills from Caylee Robalin forced Park University to call a timeout in hopes of stopping the Eagles’ building momentum. The momentum would only grow stronger with Pauzer and Robalin recording three consecutive kills immediately after the timeout. The Buccaneers provided some resistance, but a strong finish led by Clark, Joseph, and Pauzer, combined with great assists from Audrey Baldwin and defensive plays by Davidian and Yung, pushed the Eagles to a 25-18 victory in the second set.

THIRD SET

Park University took an early 3-6 lead over the Eagles at the start of the third and final set, but their success was short lived, as yet another kill by Robalin sparked a 6-1 run that gave Riddle a 9-7 lead. Due to the dominance exhibited in the first two sets and with the momentum firmly in their favor, the Eagles were able to expand their rotation. Sophomore Terra Gordon had five consecutive serves and an impressive dig in the run to regain the lead, and Sophomore Tori Anderson had two consecutive aces late in the set. The frontcourt trio of Robalin, Clark and Joseph powerfully sealed the victory with four consecutive kills.

IMPRESSIVE PERFORMANCES

Robalin led the team in kills with 19, while Clark added 11. Baldwin’s 38 assists continues her nine-game streak of 30+ assists. Joseph was once again a threat on the defense with a handful of block and libero Kat Yung anchored the defense.

MOVING FORWARD

When asked about what the dominant victory meant for the team going forward, junior hitter Caylee Robalin responded, “This was a big match for us going into conference next week. We go to California next week to play against two of the best teams in the conference. Those games are really important for national success, so winning the games leading up to conference are really important.”

“Tonight’s match was a good way to lead into the conference season. Overall, I’m very happy with our performance, we have a lot of talent, and the talent is working hard and working together,” ERAU coach Jill Blasczyk added.

UP NEXT

Embry-Riddle (8-5, 0-0 Conference) begin conference play on the road against Marymount California (2-5, 0-0 Conference) Friday, Sept. 20.

Jake Whitaker is a stringer for The Daily Courier. Follow him on twitter @jakewhit8424. To reach him, send an email to sportsdesk@prescottaz.com.

