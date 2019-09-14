Cougars top Camp Verde, retain Bronze Boot

CAMP VERDE — Chino Valley football rallied from a slow start to retain the Bronze Boot and take a lead in the all-time series with Camp Verde.

The Cowboys (1-2) jumped ahead 6-0 after their first possession but Chino Valley (2-2) responded with 44 unanswered points to win 44-6.

“The game started off a little scary at first but we came together and we dug our heels into the ground and we didn’t give up and we played just one heck of a game,” Chino head coach Wade Krug said. “I’m really happy with how the kids came out and responded to that first drive by Camp Verde. And Camp Verde played a great game, they’re a tough, young team and will be good in a couple years.”

Chino Valley won the Bronze Boot for the fourth year in a row and took a 13-12 lead in the all-time series with the Cowboys.

“The kids played hard,” Camp Verde head coach Rick Walsworth said. “We had 14 guys that didn’t come off the field.”

The rivalry dates back to 1991 when the Chino Valley program started. The Cougars have four in a row after Camp Verde won two consecutively.

“This is a great series,” Krug said. “It was 12-12 going into this and I actually went back and looked at the scores. The score was 216-212, they had actually outscored us. So you’re going in 12-12, almost the exact same scores for both sides, this is just one heck of a little rivalry between the two schools up north and I’m just really happy with how it played out and everything.”

After trailing 6-0 following the first quarter, Chino Valley got a safety on a bad snap on a Cowboy punt and proceded to score six touchdowns.

“I think it went pretty good, we started off slow but then we progressed and did our assignments,” said Chino sophomore quarterback Jayden Smith.

After starting the season 0-2, the Cougars have outscored their opponents 94-6.

“After the first couple of games it was kinda scary there after we played Valley Christian but the last two games we’ve come out offensively and defensively,” Krug said. “We got the rhythm going, we got the gears firing off at the same time and we got a little bit of momentum going into next week against Arizona College Prep.”

UP NEXT

Chino Valley travels to Gilbert Perry to face Chandler Arizona College Prep on Friday at 7 p.m. The Cougars’ next home game is Sept. 27 when Buckeye Odyssey Institute comes to town.

Camp Verde heads to Phoenix Christian to play Phoenix Valley Lutheran on Friday at 7 p.m. The Cowboys’ next home game is against rival Sedona Red Rock on Sept. 27.

James Kelley is a reporter for The Verde Independent. Follow him on Twitter at @jameskelley520. Email him at jkelley@verdenews.com or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6035.