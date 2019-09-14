OFFERS
Wiederaenders: Where there’s smoke, fire crews are being proactive

Smoke from the Whiskey Fire nearly blocks the view of Granite Mountain on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)

Smoke from the Whiskey Fire nearly blocks the view of Granite Mountain on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Tim Wiederaenders | TWieds_editor
Originally Published: September 14, 2019 8:12 p.m.

It was with a bit of dismay that I read the comments coming into my email’s inbox this past week regarding the smoke that surprised all of us Friday morning, Sept. 13.

This one particularly captured my attention: “Enough already with all the smoke! While I appreciate the need to improve wildlife conditions that the burning provides, humans count too! Especially those with breathing problems who are being told to ‘stay inside’ for half the summer.”

I think this person, like so many others, has missed the full reasoning behind “let it burn” and the unfortunate, resulting smoke.

First, don’t get me wrong. I hate the smoke too. It burns my eyes, and exacerbates my cough. Staying inside is not always an option.

Still, the full reason behind “let it burn” is a policy of the National Forest Service. It came on the heels of 100 years of fire suppression in this country. In the early 1900s, honestly, too many firefighters were dying fighting wildfires.

The country’s residents shouted clearly, and the government listened: “No more. Stop the fires as quickly as possible.”

That is noble and just. However, what resulted were unhealthy forests; meaning, where less than a dozen trees should occupy an acre of forest land, they spread to the point that 100 or more were growing in the same space.

That led to bigger fires that were almost impossible to fight. They would “crown” easier, which is when the flames get into the tops of the trees and spread even more quickly. The undergrowth and forest floors changed too — where some plants could not grow, for lack of sunshine; and dead or down trees and foliage just piled up. There are more reasons like this, and I am no forest expert, but you get the idea.

Forest health? Yes, the habitat for the critters and animals suffered too. But the big idea behind prescribed burns and “let it burn” — which began, I believe, right around the early ’90s fire at Yellowstone — was to bring the forests back to their original state. This would not only help the flora and fauna, but also make the forests — and their resulting fires — safer, or easier, to fight.

A good example is the Doce Fire in June 2013, which topped Granite Mountain here in Prescott and raged toward homes in Williamson Valley. The concern that was most present, aside from the homes, was that the blaze would turn west. On the west side of the mountain very dense brush exists, akin to what firefighters encountered battling the Yarnell Hill Fire three weeks later.

And that fire — the Yarnell Hill — is what took the lives of our Fallen 19, the Granite Mountain Hotshots, and razed more than 100 homes.

A lot has changed in firefighting in the past century. Tactics, tools … and the forests themselves. Even the policies of the Forest Service; I was told this summer’s Sheridan Fire, which has topped 21,000 acres some 23 miles northwest of Prescott, was not actually at zero-percent containment all that time. The fire crews were in control more than one would think, and were pushing the blaze to get more acreage in the black. (Seems they have quotas and, when it is possible, when no structures or people are being threatened, the crews are to manage a fire to “let it burn.”)

I will take a little smoke now and again, knowing that the forests and wilds of our country are healing — and fighting them will be more effective and safe. Friday was a bit much; and it is amazing that the smoke came from a fire near Flagstaff, which is what officials said (the wind was predominantly out of the west and the fire is to the east of us?).

For the future, I am not sure about the idea of “controlled” burns — controlling what a wildfire will do. That is a topic for another column. But, fires to keep us safer and improve forest health and situations, well, … I get it.

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.

