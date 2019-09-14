OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Sept. 14
Weather  79.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Chamber Focus: Carmella’s Restaurant

The Prescott Chamber of Commerce and its ambassadors welcomed a new business with a ribbon cutting celebration on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Carmella’s, which is located at 120 N. Montezuma St., Prescott, is a restaurant that offers breakfast, lunch and dinner. (Prescott Chamber/Courtesy)

The Prescott Chamber of Commerce and its ambassadors welcomed a new business with a ribbon cutting celebration on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Carmella’s, which is located at 120 N. Montezuma St., Prescott, is a restaurant that offers breakfast, lunch and dinner. (Prescott Chamber/Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 14, 2019 6:50 p.m.

Carmella’s Restaurant, 120 N. Montezuma St., was welcomed to downtown Prescott by the Prescott Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Carmella’s is a restaurant that offers breakfast, lunch and dinner. Carmella’s is rooted in the Italian heritage of its owner, its website states.

The restaurant was founded by four lifelong friends who all have experience in the restaurant industry.

For information, call 928-277-4948 or visit www.carmellasprescott.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Need2Know: Carmella’s Italian eatery to open in Mexican restaurant site; Boat registration available
NEED2KNOW: Fundraiser for the animals, grand opening, Freedom Day
Need2Know: New restaurant coming to the former Rancher’s Wife space; Bin 239 closes down; playing Cornhole for a Cause
Need2Know: Frosty’s Pop Shop & Virtual Reality Gaming opens; Willow Creek Restaurant repainted; Carmella’s takes former El Charro location; new Anytime Fitness
Football game to highlight PHS Class of 2004 10-year reunion

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries