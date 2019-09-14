Chamber Focus: Carmella’s Restaurant
Originally Published: September 14, 2019 6:50 p.m.
Carmella’s Restaurant, 120 N. Montezuma St., was welcomed to downtown Prescott by the Prescott Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Sept. 5.
Carmella’s is a restaurant that offers breakfast, lunch and dinner. Carmella’s is rooted in the Italian heritage of its owner, its website states.
The restaurant was founded by four lifelong friends who all have experience in the restaurant industry.
For information, call 928-277-4948 or visit www.carmellasprescott.com.
