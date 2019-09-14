Birth announcements: Sept. 15, 2019
The following births were published in The Daily Courier, Sept. 15, 2019:
Bella Coco Benson, a 7 lb., 14 oz. girl, was born Aug. 14, 2019, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Nicole and Peter Benson of Prescott.
Remmie May Huff, a 5 lb. 15 oz. girl, was born on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Ashley and Travis Huff of Prescott Valley.
Blake Aurora Ann Ryan, an 8 lb., 14 oz. girl, was born Aug. 17, 2019, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Summer Dunlap-Sadler and Race Ryan of Prescott Valley.
Karter Layne Scarbrough, a 7 lb., girl, was born Aug. 14, 2019, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Karlee and Boe Scarbrough of Prescott.
