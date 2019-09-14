Barnes: That's the way it is

Right up there near the top of my “Worst responses I’ve ever heard” list are the words, “That’s the way it is.”

The first time I recall hearing that response was when, as a youngster, I asked my Scoutmaster the question, “Why do Negroes attend separate schools?”

“That’s the way it is,” he responded.

It wasn’t too many weeks later that I recall asking my teacher why Hitler and the Nazis were persecuting the Jews. “That’s the way it is,” she answered.

In a history class I recall asking another teacher why courts treated wealthy people and those with political influence differently than everyone else. I received the very same response.

And so it went, until I stopped asking. Gradually, and sadly, I began to understand how things were in our society and how the world worked.

It became increasingly clear to me — young as I was — that life wasn’t fair, injustices occur, humans are seriously flawed, and rights and wrongs have many shades of gray for a great many people.

Years later I faced the same challenge. What should I tell my children when they asked me tough questions like that one? How should I relate to their innocence? As a young father I knew life’s realities would temper their idealism and rob them of their purity. But I knew I had the responsibility to guide them along the way.

I decided I would talk to them about how it could be. “Yes, this is the world as we know it, but this is what you and I can do to change it.” This became my basic approach to their probing questions.

But that wasn’t my only response. My primary way of instructing them was through action. Mine! So I decided not to let myself become comfortable with “the way it is.” I became a social activist.

Now in my late 80s, I find that I am still committed to leaving the world better than I found it. I still struggle to rekindle my righteous indignation. I am still active with Class 30 of Prescott Area Leadership (PAL), assisting them to challenge “the way it is.”

Why? Because it is right, of course. Because it might move others to join us. Because my family and friends still deserve my best effort. And because I really dislike those words that blindly accept the status quo.