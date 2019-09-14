OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Sept. 14
Weather  79.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona State edges No. 18 Spartans 10-7 in wild last minute
College Football

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels looks to throw against Michigan State during the first quarter of a game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (Al Goldis/AP)

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels looks to throw against Michigan State during the first quarter of a game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (Al Goldis/AP)

NOAH TRISTER, Associated Press
Originally Published: September 14, 2019 5:44 p.m.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Eno Benjamin reached the ball to the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown run with 50 seconds remaining, and Arizona State beat No. 18 Michigan State 10-7 on Saturday after the Spartans had a tying field goal negated for having too many men on the field.

Matt Coghlin’s 42-yard kick appeared to have tied it with 6 seconds remaining, but a replay showed too many men on the field for Michigan State, which had rushed the field goal team on in a disorganized fashion.

Coghlin had to try again from farther back after the penalty, and he hooked the kick left for his third miss of the day.

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio missed a chance to take over sole possession of first place on the school’s career victories list. He remains tied with Duffy Daugherty at 109.

Arizona State (3-0) drove 75 yards in 11 plays at the end, against a Michigan State defense that had been stifling all day. Quarterback Jayden Daniels ran 15 yards for a first down on fourth-and-13 from the Michigan State 28, and Benjamin’s touchdown put the Sun Devils ahead. That play was also reviewed, and Benjamin had just barely extended the ball far enough to score.

The Spartans drove back to the Arizona State 24, and after spiking the ball to stop the clock with 11 seconds left, they appeared to have enough time for one more throw. But with no timeouts remaining, Michigan State (2-1) seemed indecisive, and eventually the field goal team rushed on. The Spartans barely snapped the ball in time to beat the play clock, and although Coghlin’s kick went through, there were too many players on the field.

Elijah Collins ran for a 9-yard touchdown with 8:37 remaining for Michigan State, but the Spartans blew a fourth-quarter lead against Arizona State for a second straight year. The Sun Devils won 16-13 last season.

Arizona State has scored more than seven points in 137 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the FBS.

Coghlin was 40 of 48 on field goals for his career before Saturday. He missed from 47 yards in the second quarter, and Arizona State drove the other way for a 41-yard field goal by Cristian Zendejas. The Spartans appeared poised to tie the game late in the half, but Coghlin missed from 31 yards after a delay of game penalty had pushed that kick back.

Michigan State’s first drive of the third quarter reached the Arizona State 34, but Connor Heyward was stopped on fourth-and-1.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arizona State: The Sun Devils showed they could slug it out on the road with the physical Spartans, and although they didn’t move the ball much, their freshman quarterback was impressive at the end.

Michigan State: Dantonio will have to wait for his milestone, and this game certainly wasn’t his finest hour. Although the kicking game cost the Spartans dearly, the coaching staff has to take responsibility for how rushed Michigan State was at the end.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan State will obviously drop, and it will be interesting to see how voters view Arizona State after the Sun Devils remained unbeaten with this tough road victory.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: Hosts Colorado next Saturday.

Michigan State: Visits Northwestern on Saturday.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

No. 25 Michigan State struggling to find its stride
Arizona State rallies to beat No. 15 Michigan State 16-13
Gameday Glance: No. 18 Michigan State tries to pay back Arizona State
Preview: Connor Heyward looks ready to contribute more for No. 15 Spartans
Herbert sparks Oregon past Michigan State 7-6 in Redbox Bowl

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries