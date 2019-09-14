Amazing Places: Hyde Mountain and a historical fire lookout tower

Today I’ll take you out to Hyde Mountain, an obscure but historic location, and introduce you to an interesting lady, Happy Oasis.

She was the Fire Lookout there in the 1990s. Most of you won’t know Hyde Mountain, but Camp Wood is more likely — about 40 miles northwest of Prescott in the Santa Maria Mountains. The Sheridan Fire has been burning for a month now, mainly to the south of Camp Wood — two miles from Hyde Mountain.

The Civilian Conservation Corp (CCC) constructed the fire lookout tower in 1936 during the Depression. It’s listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

This unusual lookout is built on the ground atop a rocky granite outcrop, not on a metal tower — see the photo. The mountain summit is mostly bare, peaking at 7272 feet, so great panoramic views for hikers — and for the lookouts.

It closed as an active fire lookout around 1998. It’s a tough hike to the top — the trailhead at the base is 5,800 feet — so a steep and continuous climb for almost 1,500 feet over 2.3 miles. Don’t try this unless you are fit. I have hiked it twice, the second time in 2018 with three hiking buddies (see photo).

The simple building, only 13-by-13-foot, is 80 years old and in fair condition. The locked door had been forced open by someone, allowing access inside. The desk was still there, with even a map inside a drawer that would have been used by the lookout.

If you’ve never been inside an active lookout tower, try that sometime to better understand what it takes.

There are two towers close to Prescott, Spruce Mountain and Mount Union. The lookout person will usually let you climb up to explain how they operate during the summer fire season. Both towers have a road to the summit (use is restricted), allowing staff to be easily changed to give the primary lookout two days off each week.



That doesn’t apply for Hyde Mountain — finding a temporary replacement there was just about impossible — because of the tough hike, the dirt access roads, the driving distance from anywhere. It takes a different type of person to sign up for that job! Happy usually stayed at the lookout even on her days off — exploring the surrounding area. Other challenges included no running water — her total water usage was about 2 gallons a day — for drinking, washing herself and her clothes — collected from rainwater off the lookout roof.

There was no electricity, only a battery-operated radio and cassette player. Sometimes she saw no one for weeks — otherwise an occasional hiker, once or twice a month.

I met Happy about 20 years ago while hiking in the PNF. Our paths have crossed a few times since. I interviewed her last year and learned some interesting details about the four years she spent as a lookout on Hyde Mountain — the last in 1998 when the lookout was closed. Space limits what I can describe in the Courier — the rattlesnakes that welcomed her, the bags of concrete she carried, the professors who visited the lookout to help her with her degree due to a promise by Northern Arizona University.

Contact me for a map and directions to Hyde Mountain, and for more details about Happy and her fascinating adventures as the lookout. I’ll also tell you a little about her current profession: teaching yoga at her Heaven on Earth Retreat in the Dells.

You may guess that Happy Oasis isn’t her given name. As an “Adventure Anthropologist” she was in Bangladesh at age 20, traveling by local bus during the monsoon — heavy rains, a burst dam, danger of the bus being washed away.

Many locals had taken sanctuary on the road, raised above the flooded paddies — they were starving and their rice harvest was gone. Surviving that traumatic experience changed her life and her name – she vowed to be a “happy oasis” unto the world for the rest of her days.

Nigel Reynolds was born in England and has lived in Arizona for 40 years, and in Prescott for over 20 years. “Exploring is in my blood,” he says.

