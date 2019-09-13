OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Sept. 13
Weather  70.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Talk of the Town: City of Prescott has long-term stable water supply

Greg Mengarelli, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: September 13, 2019 10:06 p.m.

The City of Prescott has spent the summer discussing complex municipal water policy that ensures long-term viability of our city’s water supply. We discussed the best, most reliable way to track our groundwater usage and protect it for the future. We talked about our city’s leadership in water conservation and continuing to have a long-term stable water supply.

Earlier this year, we hired two of the nation’s foremost water experts to study our water supply, and created scientific models for long-term planning purposes. The bottom line is this: Prescott’s water supply is in good shape for a few key reasons:

1 - The first reason is you. Despite the city’s growth of roughly 2% per year, residents and businesses are using less water today than they were more than a decade ago because households are smaller, appliances are more efficient and low water use landscaping has become the norm.

2 - The city’s reclamation and recharge efforts are working. In fact, almost 80% of Prescott homes and businesses are on the city’s sewer system which treats, recharges and returns water to the aquifer. Our goal is to get more homes on the city system, because it is the right thing to do for the environment.

3 - Surface water recharge volumes have steadily increased as capital projects have improved the reservoirs and delivery system. Thanks to that surface water, the city’s groundwater use has decreased from 5,893 acre feet in 2012 to an average of 3,900 acre feet now.

4 - Over the past two decades, the City Council and staff prioritized critical infrastructure maintenance to ensure water system leaks are minimal and our loss rate is well below municipal average and state requirements.

5 - Prescott has a Designation of Assured Water Supply from Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR). This is the most secure level of water supply in the state. In order to receive this designation, the city had to prove that its supplies are real, physical water that will continue to exist for at least 100 years, not so-called “paper water.” Of the 16,507 acre feet of water allocated to us by ADWR, the city used only 6,733 acre feet from all sources last year.

With those facts as a baseline, we discussed policies and procedures to continue this trajectory and best protect our water moving forward. Our water experts presented a modern approach to measure, in real time, the amount of water a new business or home uses, eliminating the need for estimates and spreadsheet tracking. We adopted a new rebate program to encourage additional conservation, with increased incentives. We discussed ways to ensure even more than 60% of our water is being returned by way of our sewer system. We looked at ways for staff to both cut red tape and continue to protect our supply. We did all of this with an eye on the law to ensure we would not risk our current supply by adopting anything illegal.

We held a series of public study sessions, then we held a series of informal public meetings to answer questions and accept comments on how we can improve our proposed policy changes.

We understand that change is challenging for some, and there are those who will question the city’s motives. We firmly assert that these policies by themselves will not increase the rate of growth that Prescott has experienced for the past generation. I assure you that the city’s objective is to establish a sound water policy that will serve our citizens well into the future. The vast majority of the feedback we’ve received has been supportive, positive and encouraging. We know we are on the right track, but there’s more work to be done.

Personally, I’m proud of the work that’s been done. I’m proud to have taken a look at the best ways to conserve and manage water. I’m proud to explore opportunities to reduce bureaucracy and encourage efficient government. I want to thank you for being part of our summer of water. Citizens are welcome to comment. If you would like to submit a comment to us please email water.policy@prescott-az.gov or mail in a copy to: Water Policy Comments, 201 S. Cortez St., Prescott, AZ 86301.

Greg Mengarelli is the mayor of Prescott.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mengarelli: Ensuring Prescott’s water portfolio, one resident at a time
Talk of the Town
Prescott eyes water-policy changes; council candidates weigh in
Watson Lake withdrawals begin today
Talk of the Town

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries