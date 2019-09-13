OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Sept. 13
Weather  80.0 weather icon
Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
Whiskey Fire on Coconino National Forest tops 3,500 acres

Granite Mountain, northwest of Prescott, is obscured from smoke off the Whiskey Fire on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The fire is burning on the Coconino National Forest near Flagstaff. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)

Granite Mountain, northwest of Prescott, is obscured from smoke off the Whiskey Fire on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The fire is burning on the Coconino National Forest near Flagstaff. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Tim Wiederaenders | TWieds_editor
Originally Published: September 13, 2019 9 a.m.

The smoke you awoke to this morning, Sept. 13, in the Quad Cities is from the 3,500-acre Whiskey Fire, which is burning on the Coconino National Forest.

Inquiries to the Prescott National Forest confirmed no local fires burning enough to produce that amount of smoke.

Views from Pioneer Parkway on Prescott's northwest side were completely obscured by smoke, and Granite Mountain was barely visible on Friday morning, for example.

photo

Prescott, from Pioneer Parkway, is barely visible Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, because of smoke from the Whiskey Fire in Flagstaff. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)

A news release from the Coconino National Forest stated smoke could be expected in the areas around Flagstaff and Williams, and down to the Village of Oak Creek.

It did not mention Prescott and surrounding areas.

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service said the lower temperatures and winds contributed to the smoke settling, and likely it surprised everyone that it went so far, such as to Prescott.

The Whiskey Fire is located about 8 miles west of Turkey Butte Lookout and southwest of Flagstaff, and a Type 3 team is working it. The fire began from lightning on Sept. 2.

Watch dCourier.com and The Daily Courier for more.

