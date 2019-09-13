Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
Whiskey Fire on Coconino National Forest tops 3,500 acres
The smoke you awoke to this morning, Sept. 13, in the Quad Cities is from the 3,500-acre Whiskey Fire, which is burning on the Coconino National Forest.
Inquiries to the Prescott National Forest confirmed no local fires burning enough to produce that amount of smoke.
Views from Pioneer Parkway on Prescott's northwest side were completely obscured by smoke, and Granite Mountain was barely visible on Friday morning, for example.
A news release from the Coconino National Forest stated smoke could be expected in the areas around Flagstaff and Williams, and down to the Village of Oak Creek.
It did not mention Prescott and surrounding areas.
A meteorologist with the National Weather Service said the lower temperatures and winds contributed to the smoke settling, and likely it surprised everyone that it went so far, such as to Prescott.
The Whiskey Fire is located about 8 miles west of Turkey Butte Lookout and southwest of Flagstaff, and a Type 3 team is working it. The fire began from lightning on Sept. 2.
Watch dCourier.com and The Daily Courier for more.
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Locals react to Walmart’s new gun policy announcement
- 2 kidnapping victims jump from moving vehicle; 3 Suspects in custody
- Cordes Lakes woman dies in Highway 69 rollover
- Never forget: Arizona remembers victims of Sept. 11, 2001
- Movie inspired by local newspaper owner's near-fatal ordeal
- Locals react to Walmart’s new gun policy announcement
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 3, 2019
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: