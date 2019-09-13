Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north

The smoke you awoke to this morning, Sept. 13, in the Quad Cities is from the 3,500-acre Whiskey Fire, which is burning on the Coconino National Forest.

Inquiries to the Prescott National Forest confirmed no local fires burning enough to produce that amount of smoke.

Views from Pioneer Parkway on Prescott's northwest side were completely obscured by smoke, and Granite Mountain was barely visible on Friday morning, for example.

A news release from the Coconino National Forest stated smoke could be expected in the areas around Flagstaff and Williams, and down to the Village of Oak Creek.

It did not mention Prescott and surrounding areas.

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service said the lower temperatures and winds contributed to the smoke settling, and likely it surprised everyone that it went so far, such as to Prescott.

The Whiskey Fire is located about 8 miles west of Turkey Butte Lookout and southwest of Flagstaff, and a Type 3 team is working it. The fire began from lightning on Sept. 2.

Watch dCourier.com and The Daily Courier for more.