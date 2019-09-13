September is prostate cancer awareness month

Prostate On-Site Project, a medical mobile service, will be providing affordable prostate cancer screenings to men 40 years and older or younger if a history of prostate cancer runs in the family.

Prostate Cancer frequently presents itself without any signs or symptoms. One in six men will develop the disease in their lifetime; if detected early, the course of treatment is less evasive and survival is nearly 100% possible.

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21 at 201 S. Montezuma Street, Prescott, you may receive a PSA (prostate specific antigen) a non-fasting blood test, DRE (digital rectal exam), testicular exam and physician consultation by a board-certified urologist.

AETNA/Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and United Health Care insurance will be accepted. Specialist co-pay fees may apply. Medicare is not covered. Special rates apply to county and city employees. It is free to state benefit eligible employees and spouses. The cost without insurance is $81 per screening.

All men 40 years of age or older should have an annual screening. Men with a family history of prostate cancer and African-American men should have a DRE and PSA test annually starting at age 35. Appointments are required. Call 480-964-3013 or 1-800-828-6139.

