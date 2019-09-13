Ride in the Skull Valley Loop Challenge, Sept. 15
Prescott Alternative Transportation proudly presents the Skull Valley Loop Challenge which will start at Historic Town Square in Prescott at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15.
The 54 mile ride begins and ends at the historic Prescott Town Square. The loop leaves town with a series of climbs on Iron Springs Road into Skull Valley. From there the route follows two lanes into the town of Kirkland Junction where riders will gradually climb to Wilhoit, past the little red Store, then working back through the pine forests of the Spars finishing with a long and winding descent back into town.
Check in and last minute registration is on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 6 a.m. at the Prescott Chamber of Commerce, 117 W. Goodwin St.
Proceeds from this event benefit Prescott Alternative Transportation.
For a route map, registration details, schedule of events and more information, visit svlchallenge.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Locals react to Walmart’s new gun policy announcement
- 2 kidnapping victims jump from moving vehicle; 3 Suspects in custody
- Cordes Lakes woman dies in Highway 69 rollover
- Never forget: Arizona remembers victims of Sept. 11, 2001
- Movie inspired by local newspaper owner's near-fatal ordeal
- Locals react to Walmart’s new gun policy announcement
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 3, 2019
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: