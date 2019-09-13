OFFERS
Ride in the Skull Valley Loop Challenge, Sept. 15

Prescott Alternative Transportation proudly presents the Skull Valley Loop Challenge which will start at Historic Town Square in Prescott at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15. (Prescott Alternative Transportation, Skull Valley Loop Challenge)

Originally Published: September 13, 2019 3:47 p.m.

Prescott Alternative Transportation proudly presents the Skull Valley Loop Challenge which will start at Historic Town Square in Prescott at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15.

The 54 mile ride begins and ends at the historic Prescott Town Square. The loop leaves town with a series of climbs on Iron Springs Road into Skull Valley. From there the route follows two lanes into the town of Kirkland Junction where riders will gradually climb to Wilhoit, past the little red Store, then working back through the pine forests of the Spars finishing with a long and winding descent back into town.

Check in and last minute registration is on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 6 a.m. at the Prescott Chamber of Commerce, 117 W. Goodwin St.

Proceeds from this event benefit Prescott Alternative Transportation.

For a route map, registration details, schedule of events and more information, visit svlchallenge.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Courthouse Plaza

