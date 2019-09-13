OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Sept. 13
Weather  83.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Preview: Texas Tech and Arizona expected to produce high-scoring game
College Football

Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate looks down field against Northern Arizona in the second half during a game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate looks down field against Northern Arizona in the second half during a game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

JOHN MARSHALL, Associated Press
Originally Published: September 13, 2019 6:12 p.m.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate failed to live up to the Heisman Trophy hype a year ago, hampered by injuries and a new offensive system.

Now that he's healthy and has a better grasp of how second-year coach Kevin Sumlin wants him to run the offense, Tate is again proving to be one of the nation's best dual-threat quarterbacks.

Rejoining the Heisman conversation may be a stretch, but Tate certainly garners the attention of any opposing coach trying to slow him down.

"Throws the ball very well and when he pulls it and runs, he's a threat to hit a home run every single time," Texas Tech coach Matt Wells said.

Wells and his staff get a chance to see if they can slow Tate on Saturday in the Red Raiders' first big test of the season.

Texas Tech (2-0) rolled over Montana State and UTEP by a combined score of 83-13, but facing Tate and Arizona on the road — in the heat, no less — will be a challenge unlike any the Red Raiders have faced in their first season under Wells.

The Wildcats' offense, led by a healthy Tate, has been productive so far this season, averaging 51.5 points through the first two games.

Arizona's problems have stemmed from its defense. The Wildcats (1-1) lost their opener to Hawaii because they couldn't stop the Rainbow Warriors and had a letdown in the second half last week, allowing FCS Northern Arizona to score 41 points.

Arizona will have to get things fixed in a hurry against the Red Raiders, who have been one of the nation's most prolific offenses since Mike Leach was the coach. Texas Tech has averaged 41.5 points and 557.5 yards of offense through two games.

"If there's pressure on our offense there will be pressure on theirs, too," Sumlin said. "That's football. The offense's job is to score one more point than the opponent to win. And the defense's job is to stop them every time. Does that work? No, but that's what your goal is."

With an over/under set at 76 points, oddsmakers are expecting it to be a high-scoring game. Here are a few more things to look for:

PRODUCTIVE BOWMAN

Alan Bowman followed the example set by previous Texas Tech quarterbacks by racking up huge numbers last season. He threw for 2,638 yards and 17 touchdowns, second-most in program history by a freshman, and had a 605-yard game against Houston.

Bowman has gotten his sophomore season off to a stellar start, throwing for 713 yards and five touchdowns while completing 73% of his passes through two games.

Arizona must find a way to get pressure on Bowman — an issue early in the season — or he could pick the Wildcats apart.

TURNOVER TIME: Arizona has been adept at taking the ball from opposing teams, entering Saturday's game with an FBS-best eight takeaways. The Wildcats did not commit a turnover against NAU and face a Texas Tech team that has yet to force a turnover.

SUPER LINEBACKERS

Two of the nation's best linebackers will be on the same field Saturday night.

Texas Tech senior Jordyn Brooks led the team in tackles each of the past two seasons and is off to a stellar start in 2019 with 11 tackles in each of the first two games.

Arizona's Colin Schooler doesn't have the same kind of numbers, but he also only played the first half against Northern Arizona as the coaches gave him time to rest up in a lopsided game. The junior has 35.5 tackles for loss in 27 career games, including 21.5 last season.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Preview: Arizona looking to bounce back in Sumlin’s second season
Houston spoils Sumlin return, pounds Arizona 45-18
Arizona limps to 0-2 start in Kevin Sumlin's first season
Preview: Arizona opens first season with Kevin Sumlin against BYU
Analysis: Arizona’s Tate darkhorse contender for Heisman

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries