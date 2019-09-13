Prescott POPS Symphony Season presents “Pops, People, Places” Sept. 15

Join Maestro Joseph Place and the Prescott POPS for a fabulous orchestra performance at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 East Sheldon Street in Prescott at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15.

“Pops, People, Places,” climb aboard the POPS magic carpet for a tour of some of the world’s most exotic destinations with such selections as "Vienna, City of My Dreams," "The Yellow Rose of Texas," "Belle of New York" and the unique experience of Ralph Vaughn Williams’s Symphony No. 2 ("London").

For ticket pricing, reservations and other information, visit ycpac.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.