Prescott POPS Symphony Season presents “Pops, People, Places” Sept. 15
Join Maestro Joseph Place and the Prescott POPS for a fabulous orchestra performance at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 East Sheldon Street in Prescott at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15.
“Pops, People, Places,” climb aboard the POPS magic carpet for a tour of some of the world’s most exotic destinations with such selections as "Vienna, City of My Dreams," "The Yellow Rose of Texas," "Belle of New York" and the unique experience of Ralph Vaughn Williams’s Symphony No. 2 ("London").
For ticket pricing, reservations and other information, visit ycpac.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Locals react to Walmart’s new gun policy announcement
- 2 kidnapping victims jump from moving vehicle; 3 Suspects in custody
- Cordes Lakes woman dies in Highway 69 rollover
- Never forget: Arizona remembers victims of Sept. 11, 2001
- Movie inspired by local newspaper owner's near-fatal ordeal
- Locals react to Walmart’s new gun policy announcement
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 3, 2019
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: