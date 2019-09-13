OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Sept. 13
Weather  88.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott POPS Symphony Season presents “Pops, People, Places” Sept. 15

(Yavapai College Performing Arts Center)

(Yavapai College Performing Arts Center)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 13, 2019 4:04 p.m.

Join Maestro Joseph Place and the Prescott POPS for a fabulous orchestra performance at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 East Sheldon Street in Prescott at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15.

“Pops, People, Places,” climb aboard the POPS magic carpet for a tour of some of the world’s most exotic destinations with such selections as "Vienna, City of My Dreams," "The Yellow Rose of Texas," "Belle of New York" and the unique experience of Ralph Vaughn Williams’s Symphony No. 2 ("London").

For ticket pricing, reservations and other information, visit ycpac.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Yavapai College Performing Arts Center

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Music: Prescott POPS performs ‘The Music of America’
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Prescott POPS
Prescott Pops begins 2018-19 season with movie music
Stirring patriotic music will excite and delight
Maestro rounds up Old West tunes for Sunday’s POPS concert

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries