OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Sept. 13
Weather  70.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott plans fall bulk item collection

Originally Published: September 13, 2019 10:12 p.m.

Starting later this month, the City of Prescott Solid Waste Division will be providing its annual residential cleanup to help households dispose of bulky items that do not fit in a trash cart. The city defines ‘bulky items’ as large household items such as mattresses, couches and other furniture.

“City crews will pass through neighborhoods one time only, and the route will be completed by Friday each week,” stated a news release from the city, adding, “All items must be placed on the curb by 6 a.m. on the Monday of your collection week.”

The dates are for the Fall Bulk Item Collection are:

Monday Collection Route starts Sept. 30

Tuesday Collection Route starts Oct. 7

Wednesday Collection Route starts Oct. 14

Thursday Collection Route starts Oct. 21

Friday Collection Route starts Oct. 28

Acceptable items include:

• BBQ grills (no propane)

• Bicycles

• Furniture (tables, chairs, couches, etc.)

• Leaves, small yard debris must be bagged or boxes

• Branches, limbs must be cut to four foot (4 feet) lengths and tied.

• Appliances containing, or which have contained, CFC’s (Freon) must be accompanied by a certificate from a licensed professional stating that the CFC’s have been evacuated.

• No contractor or demolition debris will be collected.

Unacceptable items include:

• Tires

• Oil

• Propane Tanks

• Auto batteries

• Hazardous Waste

• Concrete, blocks, brick, asphalt, stone or dirt

More information is available from the Solid Waste Division at 928-777-1116 or by visiting: www.prescottrecycles.com

Information provided by the City of Prescott

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescott’s spring cleanup set to begin Monday, March 28
Prescott’s annual bulk-item cleanup begins next week
Prescott’s spring curbside bulk-item collection begins March 25
Prescott Solid Waste kicks off annual spring cleanup
Prescott schedules annual spring cleanup

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries