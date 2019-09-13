Prescott plans fall bulk item collection

Starting later this month, the City of Prescott Solid Waste Division will be providing its annual residential cleanup to help households dispose of bulky items that do not fit in a trash cart. The city defines ‘bulky items’ as large household items such as mattresses, couches and other furniture.

“City crews will pass through neighborhoods one time only, and the route will be completed by Friday each week,” stated a news release from the city, adding, “All items must be placed on the curb by 6 a.m. on the Monday of your collection week.”

The dates are for the Fall Bulk Item Collection are:

Monday Collection Route starts Sept. 30

Tuesday Collection Route starts Oct. 7

Wednesday Collection Route starts Oct. 14

Thursday Collection Route starts Oct. 21

Friday Collection Route starts Oct. 28

Acceptable items include:

• BBQ grills (no propane)

• Bicycles

• Furniture (tables, chairs, couches, etc.)

• Leaves, small yard debris must be bagged or boxes

• Branches, limbs must be cut to four foot (4 feet) lengths and tied.

• Appliances containing, or which have contained, CFC’s (Freon) must be accompanied by a certificate from a licensed professional stating that the CFC’s have been evacuated.

• No contractor or demolition debris will be collected.

Unacceptable items include:

• Tires

• Oil

• Propane Tanks

• Auto batteries

• Hazardous Waste

• Concrete, blocks, brick, asphalt, stone or dirt

More information is available from the Solid Waste Division at 928-777-1116 or by visiting: www.prescottrecycles.com

Information provided by the City of Prescott