Obituary notice: Gene Wayne Sutton Sr.

Gene Wayne Sutton Sr., born Jan. 20, 1932 in Capron, Oklahoma, passed away Sept. 3, 2019 in Dewey, Arizona. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Praise Center of Prescott Valley, 2820 No. Mountain View Drive, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.