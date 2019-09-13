OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Sept. 13
Weather  83.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Military News

Originally Published: September 13, 2019 6:19 p.m.

Katelyn M. Grant graduates basic military training

U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Katelyn M. Grant graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an Associate in Applied Science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Grant is the daughter of Jodi D. Mallett of Dewey, and Jason P. Grant of Cheyenne, Wyo., stepdaughter of Sariah M. Grant of Cheyenne, Wyo. and Richard L. Mallett of Dewey, and sister of Jaxon T. Miller, Hayzlee M. Grant, Chance R. Grant and Chaslynn M. Grant of Cheyenne, Wyo.

She is a 2016 graduate of Prescott High School.

Gregory graduates basic military training

U.S. Air Force Airman Tyler J. Gregory graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an Associate in Applied Science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Gregory is the son of James and Stacy Gregory of Mayer.

He is a 2019 graduate of Mayer High School.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Levi Korakas completes basic training
U.S. Air Force Airman Colton M. Underwood
U.S. Air Force Airman Sebastian G. Lupe graduates from basic military training
Hallett graduates from basic training
Military News: Baltazar O. Enriquez

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries