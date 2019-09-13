Military News
Katelyn M. Grant graduates basic military training
U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Katelyn M. Grant graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an Associate in Applied Science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Grant is the daughter of Jodi D. Mallett of Dewey, and Jason P. Grant of Cheyenne, Wyo., stepdaughter of Sariah M. Grant of Cheyenne, Wyo. and Richard L. Mallett of Dewey, and sister of Jaxon T. Miller, Hayzlee M. Grant, Chance R. Grant and Chaslynn M. Grant of Cheyenne, Wyo.
She is a 2016 graduate of Prescott High School.
Gregory graduates basic military training
U.S. Air Force Airman Tyler J. Gregory graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Gregory is the son of James and Stacy Gregory of Mayer.
He is a 2019 graduate of Mayer High School.
