Local Roundup: No. 6 Roughriders on a tear, shutout Paradise Valley and Chandler-Gilbert

10 games into their 2019 campaign (scrimmages included), Yavapai men’s soccer — which is ranked No. 6 in the nation — has remained undefeated and in convincing fashion. The Roughriders have only allowed four goals in those 10 games and the last two contests against Paradise Valley and Chandler-Gilbert greatly increased their goal differential. In Tuesday’s 4-0 win over Paradise Valley, each one of Yavapai’s goals came from a different player, including Adrian Arguello (31st minute), Ryan Wallace (65th), Kristian Quiros (78th) and Brandon Fischer (85th). The Roughriders carried over their onslaught in Thursday’s match against Chandler-Gilbert. Jalen Atkinson (31st), Jonathan Mayen (39th) and Wallace (64th) slotted a goal each for Yavapai while goalkeeper Eligh Williams held the shutout.

ERAU women’s golf gets first, men’s gets last in Desert Classic

Emrby-Riddle saw two stark performances between both its teams during the Desert Classic at Bear Creek Golf Complex on Wednesday and Thursday. The girls played phenomenally, recording a 592 team score to beat out Arizona Christian (636) and Park University-Gilbert (729) for the top spot. Eagles Tana House and Lois Sheaffer respectively shot a 164 and 166 over two rounds. The boys, on the other hand, struggled as they shot a 603 score for a last-place finish amongst seven teams. Ottawa University placed first with a 564 score.

Eagles remain at .500 after falling short to No. 16 Grace College

Embry-Riddle women’s soccer had a big test on Thursday when they took on No. 16 Grace College on the road. Unfortunately for the Eagles, they didn’t pass as two first-half goals by the Lancers were too much to overcome in a 3-1 defeat. The Lancers managed to bag their first goal only three minutes into the game and tacked on the second four minutes later. ERAU’s Parker Lee scored a goal to cut the lead in half, but it was to no avail as the Lancers buried another in the 89th minute. With the loss, the Eagles are now at 2-2-2 overall and will play No. 22 Trinity Christian College on the road Saturday, Sept. 14.