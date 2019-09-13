OFFERS
Local Roundup: No. 6 Roughriders on a tear, shutout Paradise Valley and Chandler-Gilbert
Local Roundup

Yavapai's Kristian Quiros maneuvers the ball in the box just before he scores the third goal as the Roughriders host South Mountain Community College Thursday, August 22, 2019, in Prescott Valley. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, File)

Yavapai's Kristian Quiros maneuvers the ball in the box just before he scores the third goal as the Roughriders host South Mountain Community College Thursday, August 22, 2019, in Prescott Valley. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, File)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: September 13, 2019 11:55 p.m.

10 games into their 2019 campaign (scrimmages included), Yavapai men’s soccer — which is ranked No. 6 in the nation — has remained undefeated and in convincing fashion. The Roughriders have only allowed four goals in those 10 games and the last two contests against Paradise Valley and Chandler-Gilbert greatly increased their goal differential. In Tuesday’s 4-0 win over Paradise Valley, each one of Yavapai’s goals came from a different player, including Adrian Arguello (31st minute), Ryan Wallace (65th), Kristian Quiros (78th) and Brandon Fischer (85th). The Roughriders carried over their onslaught in Thursday’s match against Chandler-Gilbert. Jalen Atkinson (31st), Jonathan Mayen (39th) and Wallace (64th) slotted a goal each for Yavapai while goalkeeper Eligh Williams held the shutout.

ERAU women’s golf gets first, men’s gets last in Desert Classic

Emrby-Riddle saw two stark performances between both its teams during the Desert Classic at Bear Creek Golf Complex on Wednesday and Thursday. The girls played phenomenally, recording a 592 team score to beat out Arizona Christian (636) and Park University-Gilbert (729) for the top spot. Eagles Tana House and Lois Sheaffer respectively shot a 164 and 166 over two rounds. The boys, on the other hand, struggled as they shot a 603 score for a last-place finish amongst seven teams. Ottawa University placed first with a 564 score.

Eagles remain at .500 after falling short to No. 16 Grace College

Embry-Riddle women’s soccer had a big test on Thursday when they took on No. 16 Grace College on the road. Unfortunately for the Eagles, they didn’t pass as two first-half goals by the Lancers were too much to overcome in a 3-1 defeat. The Lancers managed to bag their first goal only three minutes into the game and tacked on the second four minutes later. ERAU’s Parker Lee scored a goal to cut the lead in half, but it was to no avail as the Lancers buried another in the 89th minute. With the loss, the Eagles are now at 2-2-2 overall and will play No. 22 Trinity Christian College on the road Saturday, Sept. 14.

