Letter: Polarizing frenzy

Editor:

It is so disappointing that our city, county, country is so polarized that no one can state an opinion without being demonized.

I believe the rampant growth of social media is the underlying cause of the current political frenzy. The ultra-left philosophy is fragmenting the Democratic Party, as the Tea Party did to the Republican Party.

Having read the rhetoric from both parties, I am so glad I am an independent voter who will vote according to verified facts that I research.

Mary Carlton

Prescott