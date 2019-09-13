OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Hamilton: Trump has faith in Johnson's abilities

By Argus Hamilton
Originally Published: September 13, 2019 6:32 p.m.

BEVERLY HILLS — God bless America, and how’s everybody?

President Trump expressed confidence Thursday in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ability to get England out of the European Union and into a free trade deal with the United States. Trump and Boris Johnson have developed a close friendship. It started with their mutual anger at Supercuts.

Florida’s attorney general announced Thursday she’ll challenge the legality of a referendum to legalize the use of marijuana, despite how well it’s doing for other states’ revenue. Colorado is making so much money on pot sales, they can now afford a cocaine habit. That’s how I got started!

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt was reported by People magazine to be enjoying his career resurgence from the hit movie and basking in his new healthy life in sobriety. Brad Pitt told the New York Times he’s now in AA. Next, he will probably say he’s in Fight Club, too.

The Hollywood Reporter said Monday that more and more hit Broadway musicals from years ago are being re-staged and tested out in L.A. before returning to the Great White Way. After a sold-out month, Jesus Christ Superstar just closed in Los Angeles. It’s expected back in three days.

The California State Assembly passed a bill Wednesday that will allow college athletes to profit off their fame in merchandise sales and online businesses. Other states must do the same or suffer a major recruiting disadvantage. In the Southeastern Conference, college football is slavery with points.

Rod Rosenstein said he offered to wear a wire to try to catch Trump saying something crazy, illegal, or ill-advised so he could be removed from office. Trump outfoxed them all. Trump tweets something every day that’s either crazy, illegal or ill-advised and can’t even get removed from Twitter.

Gun World in Burbank reports sales tripling since the gun control debate erupted. While I was there yesterday, I saw a teenager ask the clerk for an automatic rifle, a hundred-round magazine and a box of bullets. But then the kid asked for raspberry-flavored Juul, and the clerk buzzed security.

Melania Trump will head up an administration effort to ban the sale of e-cigarettes to young people who are winding up in the hospital from vaping. After all the recent deaths and illnesses, fortunately for vaping addicts there’s an alternative that will really help you quit. It’s called smoking.

Fox News won the Nielsen viewer ratings battle over CNN and MSNBC by a big margin last month for cable news bragging rights. It’s no secret for many of us why they always win. Seeing all the beautiful women on Fox News labeled Pollster just makes me wonder exactly where they dance.

The Democratic National Committee hosted Thursday’s Democratic presidential candidates’ debate in Houston. TV viewers got to watch three hours of people standing behind a lectern and reciting liberal talking points. It was like the Emmy Awards show except no one’s wearing a tuxedo.

ABC News anchors moderated the Democratic presidential debate in Houston Thursday with one candidate after the other promising you free health care, free child care, free college, all the way to eternal life. How far left are this year’s candidates? The gay Episcopalian is the conservative.

Argus Hamilton is the host comedian at The Comedy Store in Hollywood and entertains groups and organizations. E-mail him at Argus@ArgusHamilton.com.

