“Friction Free (No Resistance)” exhibit, Sept. 15 – Oct. 14

“Friction Free (No Resistance): Visions of Boundless Reality” intuitive paintings and sculpture by Kenneth Boskoff exhibit is taking place at the ‘Tis Mezzanine Gallery, 105 S. Cortez St. in Prescott from Sept. 15 through Oct. 14.

For hours and more information, visit tisartgallery.com.

