Free class teaches mystery braid, Sept. 14

Come learn the secret technique to crafting a leather braided wristband at the Phippen Museum, 4701 Highway 89 North in Prescott at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14.

This is a free class for ages 9 and up. Class sizes are limited, so please call 928-778-1385 for a reservation.

For more information, visit phippenartmuseum.org.

