Empty Bowls event takes place Sept. 15

The Empty Bowls event takes place at Courthouse Plaza in Prescott from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15.

Come look for the perfect bowl, made by local artisans, and enjoy a delicious bowl of soup, prepared by local chefs.

For a donation of $20, participants can choose a handcrafted bowl and two servings of soup. They can also keep the bowl as a reminder that they helped alleviate local hunger.

