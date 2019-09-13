Empty Bowls event takes place Sept. 15
The Empty Bowls event takes place at Courthouse Plaza in Prescott from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15.
Come look for the perfect bowl, made by local artisans, and enjoy a delicious bowl of soup, prepared by local chefs.
For a donation of $20, participants can choose a handcrafted bowl and two servings of soup. They can also keep the bowl as a reminder that they helped alleviate local hunger.
Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, Fill empty bowls, alleviate hunger on Sept. 15
