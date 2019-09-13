Editorial: Let's empty those Bowls, make a difference

The 22nd annual Empty Bowls event Sunday at the courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott is surely destined for a tasty-good time.

And don’t forget the hungry people you’ll be feeding in the near future because of your appetite.

Last year, Empty Bowls raised more than $14,000 for local food banks, with the best mark being $17,000 a few years back.

Wouldn’t it be great to surpass that mark this weekend?

For $20, attendees will experience a soup connoisseurs vision of what your tastebuds crave, and at the same time, get to admire the work of local artisans.

Hundreds of handcrafted bowls are destined to be filled with soups prepared by local chefs in hopes of alleviating hunger.

“It’s such a great event that pretty much everything is volunteered,” event organizer Dr. Sandra Rogers told the Courier earlier this week.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, tasters will get a chance to experience many different soups including Chilled Tomato Bisque with creme Fraiche; Avocado Smoked Corn Chowder and Smoked Jalapeño Beef Strew; New England Clam Chowder and Texas Chili; and many, many more.

In addition to experiencing the art form of soup, attendees will also take home the bowl they chose as a reminder of their generosity.

Many people are fortunate to have a home with a stocked fridge full of food, but there are people who need the food bank, Rogers said.

Research backs up Rogers’ claim. According a 2016 study by Feeding America, one in eight Americans struggles with hunger. In 2015, more than 42 million were “food insecure.”

“To these Americans, food has become an unaffordable luxury,” the study said, revealing that 57% of client households served by Feeding America food banks said 66% had to choose from medical care and food, and 69% had to choose between utilities and food.

So grab a $20, pick a great bowl and enjoy some soup. Local families in need of food will thank you for it.

— The Daily Courier