OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Sept. 13
Weather  70.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Editorial: Let's empty those Bowls, make a difference

Patrons look for their favorite bowl for soup and a good cause at the Empty Bowls event Sept. 14, 2008, on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza. (Les Stukenberg/Courier file)

Patrons look for their favorite bowl for soup and a good cause at the Empty Bowls event Sept. 14, 2008, on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza. (Les Stukenberg/Courier file)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 13, 2019 10:30 p.m.

The 22nd annual Empty Bowls event Sunday at the courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott is surely destined for a tasty-good time.

And don’t forget the hungry people you’ll be feeding in the near future because of your appetite.

Last year, Empty Bowls raised more than $14,000 for local food banks, with the best mark being $17,000 a few years back. 

Wouldn’t it be great to surpass that mark this weekend?

For $20, attendees will experience a soup connoisseurs vision of what your tastebuds crave, and at the same time, get to admire the work of local artisans.

Hundreds of handcrafted bowls are destined to be filled with soups prepared by local chefs in hopes of alleviating hunger.

“It’s such a great event that pretty much everything is volunteered,” event organizer Dr. Sandra Rogers told the Courier earlier this week.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, tasters will get a chance to experience many different soups including Chilled Tomato Bisque with creme Fraiche; Avocado Smoked Corn Chowder and Smoked Jalapeño Beef Strew; New England Clam Chowder and Texas Chili; and many, many more.

In addition to experiencing the art form of soup, attendees will also take home the bowl they chose as a reminder of their generosity.

Many people are fortunate to have a home with a stocked fridge full of food, but there are people who need the food bank, Rogers said.

Research backs up Rogers’ claim. According a 2016 study by Feeding America, one in eight Americans struggles with hunger. In 2015, more than 42 million were “food insecure.”

“To these Americans, food has become an unaffordable luxury,” the study said, revealing that 57% of client households served by Feeding America food banks said 66% had to choose from medical care and food, and 69% had to choose between utilities and food.

So grab a $20, pick a great bowl and enjoy some soup. Local families in need of food will thank you for it.

— The Daily Courier

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Fill empty bowls, alleviate hunger on Sept. 15
Long lines part of Empty Bowls experience
Help fill a stomach by buying an empty bowl, soup Sunday
'Soup-er' event aims to fill food bank pantries
'Soup-er' event aims to fill food bank pantries

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries