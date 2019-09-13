Cougars rampaging through schedule, open season 8-0

Chino Valley blanks Show Low ahead of first region game

CHINO VALLEY — This season, Chino Valley girls soccer are proving to be the definition of utter dominance as the Cougars have steamrolled the competition in their first eight games, including this latest 6-0 shutout over Show Low on Friday at Chino Valley High School.

While football was on the road this week, the girls soccer team filled the void quite nicely. Show Low stood no chance against the Cougars’ juggernaut offense as sophomore midfielder Madison Foster led the charge with two goals and one assist.

Foster continues to lead her team in goals as she now has 13 under her belt to go along with seven assists. The other four goals were scored by freshman forward Kaitlyn Roskopf, junior midfielder Teresa Acosta, sophomore midfielder Sabrina Lopez and freshman midfielder London Wigen. On the defensive end, Joelle Krogh continued to fortify the backline en route to their seventh shutout of the season.

In Chino Valley’s first eight games, the team has only given up one goal, which was during a 9-1 rout of Snowflake on Tuesday. Offensively, the Cougars have racked up a whopping total of 60 goals.

In recent years, Division 2A for girls soccer has featured a two-horse race between Chino Valley and Northland Prep as the two sides met in last year’s state championship. This season is no different as the Spartans have opened their season 7-0 with a +54 goal differential, making it seem like they are on a collision course with the Cougars once again.

UP NEXT

Chino Valley will begin 2A Central Region action with a road game against Camp Verde on Tuesday, Sept. 17. The highly-anticipated regular-season match-up with Northland Prep is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 26 at Chino Valley.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.