Church News: Week of Sept. 14, 2019

All are welcome to join Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, Sept. 14, 11 a.m., Shabbat KiTetzei service discussion on respect and safety. With fifth haftorah of consolation and vegetarian lunch. Selichot service after third meal and Havdalah Sept. 21, 6 p.m. For details please call: 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday meditation at 10 a.m. followed by service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30 a.m. Youth program also at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Coffee, refreshments and fellowship after service. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602.

10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 at Granite Peak U.U. Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott. This is the day of the Empty Bowls UU event at the courthouse plaza. Reverend Patty Willis will tell the legend of Muriel’s turkey, a story about a well-meaning relative and an unfortunate turkey that has changed lives.

Lutheranism 101. Are you a lifelong Lutheran looking to dig deeper, new to Lutheranism or just curious about the Lutheran Church? This study is for you! Theology basics that won’t make your brain hurt. 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org.

Special guest speaker Dave Parker of Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott, will be speaking on the Holy Spirit Led Church at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday Worship Service.

Take a walk around downtown plaza now with the smell of Fall. Across the street from the courthouse, that’s Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St. With Bible-based worship on Sundays 8:45 and 10:30 a.m. and spirited classes for adult seniors with snacks following 8:45 a.m. service.

Sept. 15 theme is “God’s Shepherding Vigilance is Persistent.” The strength of Christ Jesus is unrivaled. By His grace, sinners are found and saved, in mercy with perfect patience and forgiveness. Rejoice! 10 a.m. worship; 11 a.m. fellowship; 11:30 a.m. bible study. Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, savinggracelutherancvaz.org.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church. All are welcome! Worship services: contemporary - 9 a.m. and traditional - 11 a.m. Sunday School: children & youth - 9:15 a.m. adult - 10 a.m. Refreshments after services. Adult bible dtudy - Monday mornings - 10 a.m. 735 E. Road 1 South. Call 928-636-2969 for information.

PCC Women’s Cardio! Enjoy a free, low-impact, high-energy cardio class with easy routines and inspirational music honoring Jesus. It’s every Monday and Thursday at 9 a.m. at Prescott Christian Church, 501 S. Senator Highway. Women of all faiths are welcome. For more information, call PCC at 928-445-0680.

Victory Church of Prescott Valley, 2851 Mendecino Drive., Unit D, invites you to hear special guest speaker, Dr. David Huskey, who is an enthusiastic teacher and preacher of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Come hear him Sunday, Sept. 15, at 10 am. and 6 p.m. For information, contact Pastors Steven and Linda Boate’, 928-775-3314, www.victoryworshipcdxenteraz.org.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, “A Traditional Anglican Church,” 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. Service: Sunday Mass 10 a.m., Wednesday: morning prayer and communion 9:30 a.m. and evening prayer and deacon’s mass 5:30 p.m. Come worship with us and see the difference your faith can make! Rev. Jerry Ellington 479-426-2091.

Alpha is a chance to explore life and the Christian faith in a friendly, open and informal environment. Where: Prescott Church of the Nazarene at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18. Join us for a great meal and conversation with others who are exploring life and faith. You’re invited!

Emmanuel Lutheran Church Young at Heart group will meet Sept. 18 at 11:30 a.m. for a speaker and lunch. Come join the fun. Quilting happens every Thursday at 9 a.m. If interested, please join us. Saturday worship service will be held Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

Firm Foundation Bible Church is beginning a Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. adult Bible study exploring the authority, clarity, necessity and sufficiency of scripture. All are welcome. Join us Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. for a warm family worship experience. We are located at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley.

Effective Communication and Dementia: Understanding and communicating with those who suffer from memory loss or dementia. Ronda Hatfield, LPN, worked with caregivers and their need for support for 15 years. Presentation and discussion on developing these skills Wednesday, Sept. 18 and 25, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Fellowship Hall off Alarcon, First Congregational Church.

Parenting the Love and Logic Way class is for parents of children birth through the teen years. It is a fast-paced fun-filled six-week course where we laugh our way through learning tips and techniques to raise respectful kids who make good decisions. Call 928-445-1136 today to register. Classes begin Sept. 19. Prescott Nazarene Church.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott presents Parent’s Night Out on Friday, Sept. 20 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Bring your children, birth to fifth-grade, for pizza, movie and games while you enjoy an evening out. To confirm a spot, call Jennifer at 928-445-4536, ext. 114.

Services for Sept. 20 and 21. Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott: Shabbat evening service at 6 p.m. Friday, preceded by our Oneg at 5:15 p.m. Saturday morning Torah service at 10 a.m., Parashat Ki Tavo, Deuteronomy 26:1 to 29:8 Call 928-708-0018 for details.

Jane’s Hope is a Christian ministry open to anyone who has relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal and experience forgiveness through Jesus Christ. The next meeting will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at The Porch at 10 a.m. For more information, contact Mary Ann at maryannwinslow1@gmail.com.

2019 Get Real Men’s Expo is Sept. 21, at Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott. Think of everything unique about men, their passions, activities, sports, man toys and motivational speakers that talk to what makes a man tick, that is what the expo is all about. 928-713-2428 www.FB.com/Get-Real-Mens-Expo.

Gospel music benefit Saturday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m., at Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2980 Willow Creek Road. The Dawn of Hope Ministry, Inc. will present a program of gospel music and testimony featuring singer/speaker Stephanie Dawn. The program is a benefit for the Child Impact School for the Blind in India. 928-778-0289.

The talented children of Park Avenue Theater, a ministry of Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., is thrilled to announce its 2nd Annual Dinner Show/Auction on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. Appetizers and dinner provided by El Gato Azul. Contact Jennifer Garber at aztrinitychildren@gmail.com to reserve tickets.

Rev. Susan Stacey is our September speaker. Originally from England, Susan is a teacher/trainer/founding minister of Fountain of Hope Ministries of America, a ministry who serves the lost/broken victims of sex trafficking in Arizona. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 21 at Aglow International Prescott Lighthouse at Elks Theatre, 117 Gurley St., Prescott.

Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) is a ministry to support moms with kids ages birth to kindergarten. Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott, is sponsoring a MOPS social/registration in the Children’s Center on Sept. 23 from 9 to 11 a.m. Contact Jennifer at 928-445-4536, ext. 114 for more information.

Oktoberfest at Mt. of Faith Lutheran Church will be Friday, Oct. 25 from 4 to 6:30 p.m., 20135 E Stagecoach Trail, Cordes Lakes. German meal, live music by The Sidekicks, door prizes, raffle items and white elephant sale. Proceeds to benefit Mayer Meals on Wheels and beautification of our Church.

St Luke’s Episcopal Church will be doing the Blessings of the Animals on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. All animals are welcome!

A Rosary rally will be from noon to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 at Prescott courthouse plaza (south side.) Meet at Goodwin Street by the horse and cowboy statue. Bring a Rosary, water, hat and prayerful heart. We will be praying the Rosary for America.

Come to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott, and see our beautiful handmade quilt, a raffle item. All funds received will be distributed to our mission recipients who are non-profits located in the tri-city area. The winning ticket will be drawn on Nov. 24.